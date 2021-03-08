 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/8/21

Why Texas Trumpster Governor Is Letting COVID Rage

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 34196
Message Mark Karlin

From LA Progressive

Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas
Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas
(Image by World Travel & Tourism Council from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Is Abbott Simply Sabotaging Biden's Success at Reining Pandemic In?

There may be several cynical and deadly reasons that Texas Governor Greg Abbott completely abandoned any COVID restrictions in the second most populous state in the US. Those justifications include his political ambitions to perhaps run for president. In that case, he would want to appeal to the anti-government bent of the GOP, particularly the anti-COVID lockdown fervor of the Trump base. Texas has been a hotbed of COVID denialism among its entirely GOP executive branch.

He also faces potential GOP challengers as he seeks a third term in 2022.

That includes the State Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been a huge supporter of COVID denialism and Trump's big lie. (It doesn't appear to bother Texans that Paxton has been under state indictment for years and is under federal investigation for corruption while in his current office.) It also includes Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who infamously advocated last spring that older Americans should be willing to be exposed to the Coronavirus and die in order to open up commerce for the younger generations.

Abbott's announcement that Texas would now not require masks in public and is eliminating all virus safety restrictions on businesses was made on Tuesday about the same time President Biden was injecting a huge shot of hope (not disinfectant) by announcing that the nation would have enough doses to vaccinate the entire nation by the end of May.

Is it possible that Abbott was beginning (Mississippi soon followed) an effort that was also aimed at sabotaging Biden's looming success at dramatically reducing the toll of COVID? Republicans are ruthless, and Abbott did the minimum to protect Texans from COVID since the virus started spreading in the US just over a year ago.

No doubt, other Red States will join Texas and Mississippi, in abandoning COVID precautions prematurely. What are thousands of unnecessary deaths when opportunistic GOP politicians can politically hurt a Democratic administration while posturing for the Trump cult base?

In response to Abbott's unconscionable abandonment of responsibility to protect the public health and safety of citizens of his state, President Biden, on Wednesday, responded, "The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking." Biden urged Americans to continue wearing masks despite the recklessness of Red State denialism, prominently represented by Abbott.

A Fort Worth Business Press editorial put it succinctly:"It's official: Greg Abbott is a moron."

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Karlin Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mark Karlin is founder, editor and publisher of BuzzFlash.com, a website providing headlines, news and commentary to over five million people a month. He is a gun control activist with a focus on Illinois.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"In Guns We Trust": New Supreme Court Motto for U.S.

Pat Buchanan and the Long Goodbye

Isn't It Ironic Orly Taitz, "Birther" Leader, is Foreign Born and Raised Making Lunatic Claim Obama Wasn't Born in U.S.?

From the 1953 CIA Overthrow of Iran Democracy, to the Iraq War, to the Criminal Gulf Disaster and Deaths, BP Was There

How the Reagan Revolution Succeeded: Strangling Government in a Bathtub and Destroying Public Services

Who Says a Terrorist Attack Has to be In an Airplane? How the GOP Threatens Our Lives

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 