OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/21/21

Why Strongmen are Losing the Fight Against COVID

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
COVID-19
(Image by akahawkeyefan from flickr)

A hospital in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, is being charged under the country's National Security Act for sounding the alarm over a lack of oxygen that resulted in COVID deaths. The hospital's owner and manager says the police have accused him of "false scare-mongering," after he stated publicly that four of his patients died on a single day when oxygen ran out.

Since COVID-19 exploded in India, the prime minister, Narendra Modi, seems more intent on controlling the news than the outbreak. On Wednesday, India recorded nearly 363,000 Covid cases and 4,120 deaths, about 30 percent of worldwide COVID deaths that day. But experts say India is vastly understating the true number. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, estimates that at least 25,000 Indians are dying from COVID each day.

The horror has been worsened by shortages of oxygen and hospital beds. Yet Modi and his government don't want the public to get the true story.

One big lesson from the COVID crisis: lying makes it worse.

Vladimir Putin is busily denying the truth about COVID in Russia. Demographer Alexei Raksha, who worked at Russia's official statistical agency, Rosstat, but says he was forced to leave last summer for telling the truth about COVID, claims that the daily data in Russia has been "smoothed, rounded, lowered" to look better. Like many experts, he uses excess mortality -- the number of deaths during the pandemic over the typical number of deaths -- as the best indicator.

"If Russia stops at 500,000 excess deaths, that will be a good scenario," he calculates.

Russia was first out of the gate with a COVID vaccine but has fallen woefully behind on vaccinations. Recent polling puts the share of Russians who don't want to be vaccinated at 60 to 70 percent. That's because Putin and other officials have focused less on vaccinating the public than on claiming success in containing COVID.

The U.S. is suffering a similar problem -- the legacy of another strongman, Donald Trump. Although more than half of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, more than 40 percent of Republicans have consistently told pollsters they won't get vaccinated. Their recalcitrance is threatening efforts to achieve "herd immunity" and prevent the virus's spread.

Like Modi and Putin, Trump minimized the seriousness of the pandemic and spread misinformation about it. Trump officials ordered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to downplay its severity. He declined to get vaccinated publicly and was noticeably absent from a public service announcement on vaccination that featured all other living former presidents.

Trump allies in the media have conducted a scare campaign about the vaccines. In December, Laura Ingraham posted a story on Facebook from the Daily Mail purporting to show evidence that Chinese communist party loyalists worked at pharmaceutical companies that developed the coronavirus vaccine.

As recently as mid-April, Fox News host Tucker Carlson opined that if the vaccine were truly effective, there'd be no reason for people who received it to wear masks or avoid physical contact.

"So maybe it doesn't work, and they're simply not telling you that."

Why then should anyone be surprised at the reluctance of Trump Republicans to get vaccinated? A recent New York Times analysis showed vaccination rates to be lower in counties where a majority voted for Trump in 2020. States that voted more heavily for Trump are also states where lower percentages of the population have been vaccinated.

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
