

Cupolas of St. Basil's Cathedral, Moscow

In a nutshell, there are 3 basic agendas driving Russia-gate :

1. As noted by many, using alleged Russian "interference" as a scapegoat for Clinton & the dems defeat in 2016.

2. As a cover for censorship, suppressing dissent and intimidation of those who challenge the official story--the new McCarthyism.

3. Most fundamentally, and too often missed or downplayed among those of us who challenge the Russia-gate official story, the long game strategy to go after Russia--the only country which has the power and political interest to "veto" (to use the word in the recent U.S. defense strategy document), to check U.S. designs for maintaining world hegemony. The U.S. aims to destabilize and balkanize Russia, as well as decapitate Putin or any other Russian leader who isn't pliant.

The non-stop 24/7 everywhere you look full spectrum anti-Russia/Putin propaganda campaign is aimed at prepping public opinion, manufacturing consent for what seems inevitably down the road, short of massive protest and resistance--direct military confrontation between the U.S. and Russia.

Ultimately it's not about Trump. It's about Russia.

And it's a huge mistake to hinge opposition to neo-fascist Trump on the evidence-free claims of Russia-gate.i

Here's a thought experiment : would there have been an anti -Russia crusade if Clinton would have won the presidency ? sure, it would have taken on a different character, but there's little doubt it was part of her agenda--the neo-con neo-liberal bipartisan consensus to eliminate Russia as a player.

And here's another thought experiment : given Sanders recent pronouncements indicating he's fully on board with that deep state consensus, would he have broken with that agenda which is increasingly driving the U.S. to direct military confrontation with Russia ???