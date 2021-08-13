 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/13/21

Why No One Can Hold on To Afghanistan?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 3986
Message abbas sadeghian
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Why No One Can Hold On To Afghanistan

US Troops In poppy Field
US Troops In poppy Field
(Image by public Intelligence)   Details   DMCA

The history of Afghanistan is as old as history itself. They found some of the remains of the Neanderthal in one of the caves in sixties. That is how old the place is. Throughout centuries many tribes of different origins migrated to Afghanistan and dispersed around the country. The indigenous population got mixed up with Indo Aryan new comers. The oldest documented signature of these moves is in Zoroastrian RigVeda , where it says something like "oh , and Aryans came ,herd by herd".

Afghanistan as a unified nation was a part of Iran's achaemenid Empire about 2500 years ago for about 300 years. When Alexander invaded Persia he pursued Darius lll to north eastern Iran. Then he continued toward northern Afghanistan. He went through the Hindu Kush Mountains to get to western India. He did his worst cases of killing in Indian cities, until his army rebelled and he had to come back to die in city of Alexandria by the Euphrates river in Iraq. After him there was a couple of hundred years of Greek dominance who were replaced by different dynasties for a couple of thousand years. The rulers were mostly tribes of Iran and Central Asia . Each one of these dynesties would lose their dominance to the next dynasty , but they would never totally disappear . The country is so mountainous and connections between villages and cities are so limited , that tribes would move from one area to another area. If one goes though Afghanistan one can see left overs of every invader of history. When Arabs took over the entire area, Afghanistan became a Moslem country .However, each city or tribe kept some of their old heritage and language , turning the country to a jigsaw puzzle of different nations.

For example, Herat which was the last city which was taken away from Iran is a left over from the Jewish tribes that left the holy land 2000 years ago and settled in Herat. Currently they are Moslems but they keep Sabbath and have many Jewish rituals. You can find different sects of Islam as well as different sects of different sects of Islam. Each tribe lives in their own territory and fight with each other all the time. Wars between tribes and fights within the tribes.

The main source of revenue beside agriculture is cultivation of Opium. There you see the origins of organized crime. Opium is brought to Balochi areas of Pakistan and turned to Heroin .Then it is taken through Iran to Italy and the rest of the world. It is a lucrative business with all those rich costumers. The smugglers are the kind of fighters you do not want to see in your nightmares. Governments either are on pay role or look the other way. There is some superficial mountain police of locals who are on pay role too. Tons of that opium is used in Iran Itself. Ironically, with all that inflation in Iran ,the price of opium in Tehran is reasonable. Adding to suspicion that smugglers are more powerful than the governments. The Iranian laws against smuggling opium and Heroin is very harsh, but total number of addicts keep on going up.

A country so heterogeneous, full of illiterate fighters, with money of opium and Gun Shops that you can buy everything kind of pistols to tanks. With a history of wars that includes defeating the British and the Soviet army. What should we expect?

(Article changed on Aug 13, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT)

 

Rate It | View Ratings

abbas sadeghian Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I was born and raised in Tehran Iran .I came to the U.S in 1976 to study psychology. With time decided to hang my hat here and became a U.S. citizen.
My areas of interest in psychology were varied. However I mostly worked with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Breakthrough treatment for Hemianopia

Neuropsychology of Ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini

Iranian People's Struggle for Freedom, Part VI: The1953 MI6 - CIA, Coup in Iran

The History of the Iranian People's Strugle for Freedom: Part III, The Era of The Benevolent Dictator

Sword and Seizure:Muhammad's Epilepsy and creation of Islam

Iran & Israel, The Case Against the war:

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

abbas sadeghian

Become a Fan
Author 3986
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 5 fans, 49 articles, 93 quicklinks, 398 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

A few years ago ,I was talking to a friend from Afghanistan about our claims to different territories. I was surprised because rather than me claiming Herat as belonging to Iran ,He was claiming the ownership of city of Mashhad for Afghanistan . Mashhad is the second largest city in Iran , and also is a very important shiite city. I thought I should become generous . I told him Afghanistan can have Mashhad if you take Qum too (Qum is the center of all of the religious garbage of Iran in middle of no good desert).Although, this was just a drunken joke. One can easily see how much of territoriality is boiling in the area. Every yard of every city has been exchanged between different people at different times.

If some one wants anything of value in that country they have got to do it like old invaders , go in ,get what you want and get out ,or you will regret ever going there.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 13, 2021 at 8:53:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 