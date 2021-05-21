 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Why Middle-Class Left Liberals Should Dump the Democratic Party: Finding Common Ground with Socialists

Wolf in Sheep's Clothing
(Image by patch.com)   Details   DMCA

Many of you in the middle class are opposed to socialism. You still think there is some chance for you under capitalism and you fear that the socialists will take what little you have and divide it among the shiftless and thriftless. You need not have the slightest fear. The socialist has no use for your small capital; it would do (them) not the least good. (They are) after the earth, the trusts, and the machinery of production. Besides, soon you will have nothing to divide. When the big capitalists get through with you, you will be ready for us. You may not be ready yet, but you are ripening very rapidly. When you have been stripped of what you have, when you have become proletarians, when you have become expropriated, you will be ready to join us in expropriating the expropriators.

- Speech by Eugene Debs made over 100 years ago in Chicago about the middle-class fear of socialism

ORIENTATION

Almost five years ago I wrote an article in Counterpunch: Lost at Sea: Left Liberals Have No Party. In that article I challenged the blithe interchangeability of the words "liberal" and "democrat". I tracked eight historical changes of liberalism from left-liberal, to centrist-liberal to right-center liberals (neoliberals). I also argued that the words liberal and democracy are used interchangeably by liberals, even though it wasn't until the 20th century that liberals were clearly for democracy (translated as universal suffrage for white males).

The problem with my article as I see it today is that I lumped upper middle-class left liberals with middle-class liberals. Two years later I wrote another article called The Greater of Two Evils: Why the Democratic Party is worse than the Republican Party for 85% of the U.S. Population. In that article, I outlined how since the 2008 crash the social classes whose wealth grew were the ruling class, the upper-class and the upper-middle-class, constituting about 15% of all social classes. Everyone else was doing worse, including the middle-class.

In my first article I slurred the differences between the upper-middle-class and the middle-class, advocating for both classes to get out of the Democratic Party. I have since come to see (as I will get into later) that the upper-middle-class has done very well under the umbrella of the Democrats and it is not in their material interests to leave. This is no longer true of the middle-class. Historically, the material interests of the middle-class and the upper-middle-class has more in common with each other than the working-class. In other words, the difference between news anchors, lawyers, senior managers on the one hand and high school teachers, librarians and supervisors on the other hand are more differences of degree than kind. After all, they all did mental work, as opposed to the physical work of the working-class. However, in the last 50 years middle-class life has gotten far worse than the life of the upper middle-class. It has gotten bad enough to be able to say it is closer to the working-class. Whether they realize it or not, for middle-class left liberals, the Democratic Party has left the building 40 years ago.

My claim in this article is that:

  1. Middle-class FDR liberals need to leave the democrats and be part of building a new party
  2. Middle-class left liberals need to form alliances with the working-class and the poor, not the upper middle-class
  3. The new party should advocate for socialism

What follows is why this should be so.

DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FDR LIBERALS AND NEOLIBERALS

Left liberal values

Barbara MacLean and Bruce Lerro are co-founders and organizers for Socialist Planning Beyond Capitalism.

Barbara MacLean

Historically, middle-class people had identified with upper middle-class people because they were "professional" and because they did mental work. On the other hand, middle-class and working-class people have been divided because working class people "worked with their hands", while working class people thought middle-class people just "pushed papers around." Regardless of these class tensions, in the past 50 years the middle class standard of living has gone straight south and they have more in common with the working class than the upper-middle class. But middle and working classes need to dump the Democratic Party that only serves the upper-middle class if we are to improve our situation.

