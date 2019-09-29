 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/29/19

Why Many Say the Fix is in in the Dallas Cop Trial

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 13975
Follow Me on Twitter     Message earl ofari hutchinson
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

First there was the dyed blond hair. Then there were the tears. Then there was the pleading of sorrow and regret. Then there was the dramatic plea that she wished it was her who had been killed and not the man that she is charged with slaying. The she is Amber Guyger, a young white female former Dallas police officer. The he is Botham Shen Jean. The tears, the expressions of deep regret, and the even more stunning expression of victim role reversal, were all in dramatic evidence when Guyger took the witness stand in her trial in Dallas for the killing of Jean in September 2018 in his apartment.

But it didn't take Guyger's tearful witness stand performance for many Blacks to shrug their shoulders and say the fix is in and she'll be acquitted. The talk of Guyger skipping free in the Jean slaying started the instant she shot him. It made little difference that the slaying was by any standard beyond the pale of reason and justification. Jean was in his own Dallas apartment, had committed no crime, had no adverse marks on his life record. None of that mattered though when Guyger wrongly crashed into his apartment. What seemingly did matter to many was the victim was a a young black male, and the shooter was a young white female cop. That was more than enough to instantly raise clouds of suspicion. There was much more.

There was no actual video that traces every step of the encounter. The witnesses that cast doubt on her version of what happened were not actually in the apartment. So, the media and public got her word as to why she gunned Jean down. The trial reran that. Guyger protesting that she took Jean for an intruder in her apartment, that she felt threatened, and that she gave proper warning commands to him before firing. It was a near textbook of one person who is very much alive, against another person who was dead.

Guyger was not immediately arrested. It took mass protests and disruptions before Dallas prosecutors brought charges. Then she was slapped with a questionable charge of manslaughter. A modest bail set was set. It was immediately posted it, and there was much supportive and very public second guessing by other law enforcement officials that the killing was justified.

The far bigger problem was the history of cops the rare times they are tried for the murder of unarmed Blacks under the most dubious circumstances. It has been an ugly history. They are always defended by top gun attorneys supplied by the police union.

Thee attorneys almost always have lots of experience defending police officers accused of misconduct. The unions spare no expense to present a first-class defense for the accused officers. The attorneys will play for time. In Guyger's case it took a year to bring her to trial. During that time, defense attorneys file motion after motion to get the charges dropped. That usually doesn't happen, but it chews up the clock in a case. With the passage of time, public passions cool, memories fade, and the media moves on. This makes it that much easier to get a jury that can look at the case without emotionally colored lenses often tainted by race.

This makes it even easier to get jurors who will believe the police version of what happened in a deadly encounter. The presumption is that they are much more likely to believe the testimony of police and police defense witnesses than black witnesses, defendants, or even the victims. It's a presumption that has been borne out in police misconduct trials time and again. It makes little difference whether the jurors are all or mostly white. Though most of the jurors are Black in Guygers' trial, this is no guarantee of total racial blinders. Black and non-white jurors often have the same pro police biases and hold the same negative racial stereotypes of young Blacks as crime prone.

Prosecutors must fight hard to overcome these biases and stereotypes. Jean was not subject to the usual media dirt digging, character assassination, and unsavory insinuations about gang and drug involvement, family dysfunctionality, and crime and violence about young Black males. Still, research studies have found that even when the victims of crimes are Black, and their assailants are white, many still identify the perpetrator as Black.

Guyger gets yet another benefit. There is no ironclad standard of what is or isn't an acceptable use of force in police misconduct cases. It often comes down to a judgment call by the officer. The judgement starts with the words uttered by nearly every officer in every slaying of an unarmed civilian, "I feared for my life or the life of others." Guyger quickly resorted to that tried and true tact on the witness stand, claiming she gave commands and that Jean didn't comply before she fired on him. And as she dramatically put it, "I was scared he was going to kill me.". There were no actual witnesses who saw the deadly sequence unfold between her and Jean. Juries and judges in prior police misconduct trials have bought this claim and have acquitted.

Guyger, of course, may be convicted. After all, she did kill a man not on the street, or in a dark alley, but in his own apartment. However, given the set pattern of police walking free in far too many other dubious shootings, many still say the fix is in.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. He is the author of Why Black Lives Do Matter (Middle Passage Press). He is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on Radio One. He is the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

earl ofari hutchinson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is a nationally acclaimed author and political analyst. He has authored ten books; his articles are published in newspapers and magazines nationally in the United States. Three of his books have been published in other (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The House is duty-bound to Bring Articles of Impeachment against Clarence Thomas

Tea Party Now a Huge GOP Liability

Think of the Two Decade Embarrassment of Thomas We Would Have Been Spared If We had known about Thomas's Porn Alleged Ob

The Awful Transformation of Bernie Sanders

Clarence Thomas Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief with Weiner Downfall

Did Race Explain Penn State's Blind Eye to Sex Scandal?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 