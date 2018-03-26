Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Why Mainstream Media wants to keep you "uneducated"

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/26/18

(This is a reprint from NewsBred).


Minister's call go unheeded
(Image by Newsbred)   Permission   Details   DMCA

There is a good reason to believe that mainstream English newspapers in India keep masses uneducated. Most of it stems from bias. A lot has also to do because journos themselves are uneducated. They can't speak or write on any subject coherently. At best they are quote-renters. At worse, remotely controlled by compromised bosses, politically aligned. The whiff of money and power also keeps them drugged.

Look at the data issue currently clouding our mornings. Aadhaar of course is unpalatable to these journos. In the name of data breach, for months at end, the mainstream media is trying to discredit it. So when Union Minister of State, KJ Alphons made a spirited defence of it, Hindustan Times on its front page accused him for kicking up a "fresh row." The stable of Times of India called it "bizarre." Indian Express buried it on Page 10.

What Mr Minister has done is to ask a few simple questions:

(a) Aadhaar only asks for your name and address to go with identification. When a telephone directory can have your name and address, why not Aadhaar?

(b) When you apply for US Visa, everything of yours, including your body, is laid bare, so why object Aadhaar?

(c) Not a single breach of Aadhaar data has occurred in the past three-and-a-half years.

A sensible and responsible media ought to have reflected and posed these questions to its readers in response:

(a) When you give your personal details to earn loyalty points and discounts in a shopping mall, why not Aadhaar?

(b) When you give your personal details for mobile numbers, Facebook, banks and passports, why not Aadhaar?

(c) When in order to get a blue tick on twitter, you give all your personal information, why not Aadhaar?

Yet, all we get is the minister being accused of being "bizarre" and "kicking up a row." Row? Who's in opposition? Obviously the mainstream media itself is offended and nobody else.

Never would you see an English mainstream media applauding Aadhaar for ostensibly eliminating fake subsidies, throwing out middlemen out and; securing direct subsidies to poor and needy. Damn it, I would let government put every bit of me under a scanner if the rampant corruption could be rooted out.

Those in support of corrupt practices are obviously corrupt. The implication is clear for mainstream media. Yet in the name of privacy, they are using hammers and axes of lies everyday to dismantle Aadhaar. And to keep us "uneducated" on Aadhaar's overwhelming benefits.

Since "data breach" is the current flavour, in the wake of Facebook outrage,the English mainstream media has gone berserk on the NaMo App. Indian Express has spilled over columns and pages in ugly multi-layered headlines on NaMo App to convey private information of its users are being passed on to US companies. This has followed on Rahul Gandhi claiming that the Prime Minister is "spying" on "personal data" of users.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Ashish Shukla

(Member since Jul 6, 2015)


  New Content

Readers ought to be aware of a very common tactics used by these presstitutes while running down BJP and Prime Minister Modi. Whenever a valid accusation is made by BJP against its opponents--like the engaging of Cambridge Analtyica by Congress--a counter allegation is hurled at BJP and the headlines in newspapers next day read: "BJP and Congress trade charges over Analytica." This is the same tactics presstitutes use when BJP workers get killed in Bengal or Kerala. Opposition are nudged to similar allegations in return and newspapers next day report: "BJP and Left trade charges on political murders."

Submitted on Monday, Mar 26, 2018 at 12:29:45 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


Reply to Ashish Shukla:

This is how lies are turned into truth . Here is Robert reich explaining tactics like this, relating to Trump's Lies

(101) Facebook How Trump Turns Lies into Truth

Submitted on Monday, Mar 26, 2018 at 2:47:32 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


  New Content

E.D Hirsch explainedthat shared knowledge is essential for a democracy. Thus the war on our public schools began 2 decades ago.

The media, owned fully but the oligarchs OF THE EDUCATIONAL INDUSTRIAL COMPLEXwho need to end public education, began to BAMBOOZLE the peoplewith endless conversationsabout those bad, lazy tenured teachers.

(Imagine if you needed surgery, and the most experienced practitioners WERE GONE!)

They knew the schools would fail if they removed THE VOICES OF THE experienced GENUINE PROFESSIONAL PRACTITIONER-- THE teachers-- at the bottom who KNOW WHAT LEARNING REALLY LOOKS LIKE and are there with the children. Hundred of thousands of the most experienced teachers have been sent packing.

Now, at the level the site legislatures, across the nation, schools are in the hands of those who wish to wreck our democracy. Look at who writes curriculum in North Carolina.

The war on teacherswas in full swing

Thus, Bush could push is tests, enrich Pearson and cohorts, and Gates -- a non-educator-- could tell the 15,880 school systems in the 52 states WHAT HE THINKS A CURRICULA SHOULD BE.

AS THE LEGISLATURES took over the schools, with not an educator on board,magic elixirswere sold, and ALL American children were left behind as the PUBLIC EDUCATION was privatized... sold as "CHOICE!"

read my series here at OEN and Learn why PUBLIC EDUCATION was made t o fail, by replacing the professional teacher-practitioners at the bottom, the 'grunts' on the line with today's kids-- with the top down failing ideas by billionaires, businessmen and politicians.


Submitted on Monday, Mar 26, 2018 at 2:57:05 PM

