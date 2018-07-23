 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Why Lutyens Media has blanked Modi on "AP Special Status"?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ashish Shukla       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 502930
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -

(This is a reprint from NewsBred).


Modi on Andhra Pradesh
(Image by pixabay.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The morning after the No-Trust motion in Parliament on Saturday, one was amazed how the coverage in newspapers, TV networks and websites made it appear like blow-for-blow exchanges between the opposition and the NDA government. It was more like a spanking a mother delivers on the exposed bottom of her kid placed on her knees. The welts are obviously being treated for 20 hours now as there is complete silence in the camp of the dishonest.

- Advertisement -

Those who even passingly looked at proceedings in the Lok Sabha would remember the takeaways: (a) Rahul Gandhi's 'prank' being called out even by the speaker; (b) his "Rafale" lies being nailed then and there by the French government; (c) Why Modi, Congress has no-trust even in Chief Justice, Election Commission, EVMs, Armed forces; (d) The TDP cacophony on "special status" to Andhra Pradesh being swatted out of park by PM Modi.

And what did you find in the newspapers this morning? (a) Out of 5 front-page stories on the proceedings in Indian Express, 3 were around Rahul Gandhi, none negative; (b) no headline that French government has called out Rahul's lie; (c) little mention of those involved in "1984 lynchings" advicing others; (d) and a complete black out of what Modi said on "AP and its special status."

This completely took the winds out of my sail. I mean The Hindu, being a newspaper from the South, ought to have taken note of Modi's clarification on "AP's special status". But it didn't. Since the entire drama of "no-trust motion" was initiated by Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the allies who walked out of NDA recently, I for one waited well past 10 in the night to see if Modi takes care to present the side of his government.

- Advertisement -

Modi did wade into the "AP special status" issue and how. For those who can't find it anywhere in their newspapers, a typical ploy by Lutyens Media to hide inconvenient facts, here is the video of Modi's speech on Andhra Pradesh in Lok Sabha on Friday night.

Modi began by acknowledging that Andhra Pradesh people have been at the receiving end. He put it down to machinations of the UPA government, which for votes created a "new state" in Telengana (which was given Hyderabad, the heart of Andhra Pradesh --more of it later). Modi highlighted that as per 14th Finance Commission, the difference between Special Status and general category stands abolished; that keeping in mind Andhra Pradesh's genuine demands, the Centre was committed to give it as much assistance as would've come their way in Special Status. The decision on Special Package was taken on September 8, 2016. On November 4, 2016, AP chief minister himself accepted this package and thanked the finance minister! (did you know that!). Modi himself called Chandrababu Naidu (AP Chief Minister) and told him he was falling into a trap (in raising the bogey of Special Status). Modi then assured AP people that they would get their due. "TDP in order to hide its' failures is raising the Special Status bogey," Modi concluded, "jhagda wahan ka hai; aur istamal sadan ka kiya ja raha hai (the fight is in AP but the Parliament is being used for it)."

Once the state of Telengana was created in 2014, the capital Hyderabad (which generates 90 percent of jobs and most of Andhra's GDP) came their way: with the proviso that it would remain a shared capital city between them and Andhra Pradesh. In essence, Andhra Pradesh got nothing out of it in terms of revenue: all it got was rented spaces for its governmental offices in Hyderabad which it paid for! It also got a short-shrift on matter of sharing water.

As of now, 11 states in India have the Special Category Status (SCS): Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalya, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Mizoram. Under SCS, 90 per cent of funds is allocated as grants which need not be paid back. Such states also enjoy concessions in excise and custom duties, income-tax rates and corporate tax rates.

The truth though is after Planning Commission was taken over by NITI Aayog, the SCS is no longer attractive. There is a drastic cut in its allocation. Now, there is not much difference between SCS and general states. So for Naidu to harp on Special Status is nothing but to prod the "Telugu pride" of his people in a bid to reap political benefits.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com which is antidote to boardroom bulletins that (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Russia is new sheriff in Middle East town

Why the Saudis Formed a Bloc Against the Islamic State (IS)

MSM Fake News Monitor: Indian Express on PM's EAC

"Yugoslavia break-up was planned in advance"

TPP plots to cripple China

The CIA Links to Turkey's Coup Leader Fethullah Gulen

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Ashish Shukla

Become a Fan
Author 502930
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jul 6, 2015), 5 fans, 106 articles, 1 quicklinks, 199 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Why did mainstream media blanked out Modi's words on Andhra Pradesh and its demand for Special Status? Because it damaged the propaganda they have built over months.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 23, 2018 at 1:57:22 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 