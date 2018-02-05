Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Holding the American People to Account

Nora Al-Awlaki killed as a terrorist during a U.S. Special Forces raid on her home.
(Image by Felton Davis)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Let's figure something out here.

It is supposed to be kind and fair not to blame the German people, as a whole, for the million-fold death and destruction throughout Europe and North Africa during the twelve years the Nazis were in power, correspondingly, not to blame Americans or the American people as a whole for the tens of million-fold death and destruction throughout the world during the more than one hundred years their financial-military-industrial-complex has ruled the USA and beyond.

Yes, ruled!

In 1932, the last aristocratic and wealthy insider US president, Franklin Roosevelt, wrote a confidential note to his close confidant Colonel House, who was President Wilson's adviser orchestrating the Federal Reserve:

"The real truth of the matter is, as you and I know, that a financial element in the larger centers has owned this government ever since the days of Andrew Jackson".

Already in 1863, Abraham Lincoln said:

"The banking powers are more despotic than a monarchy, more insolent than autocracy, more selfish than bureaucracy. They denounce as public enemies all who question their methods or throw light upon their crimes."

Even earlier, in 1816, Thomas Jefferson declared:

"I sincerely believe that banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies, already they have raised up a money aristocracy, the issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people to whom it properly belongs."

As this octogenarian recollects, there wasn't a kind American attitude toward the German people during the Second World War war and certainly not right after the war was over, when the eye rebounding horrific photos and newsreels of piles of Jewish bodies and other Nazi victims in extermination camps and the horrible skeleton like condition of survivors of the gas chambers were seen.

In 1952, your author was drafted into the US Army and stationed in Germany as part of the occupation troops and for having made himself fluent in German, and passing for German, he got to hear many gruesome stories about how dangerous it was to be even only less than enthusiastic about Hitler during the war years. For example: after the war, your author lived in Munich while doing post grad studies at its Hochschule fur Musik. In Bavaria and Austria the age old most popular greeting is "gruess Gott" in place of good morning or good day, even sometimes used as farewell, and is answered "gruess Gott". The Nazis would replace "gruess Gott" with Heil Hitler, and citizens who were brave enough to answer with "gruess Gott" instead of answering as greeted with Heil Hitler were identifying themselves as not being a fan of Hitler nor supporting the Nazi government, and would have reason to fear retaliation.

Contrast this with the situation for Americans over the last hundred years, wherein everyone has been relatively free to express opposition to their country's bombings and invasions of smaller countries overseas.

An attitude of not faulting those Americans, who, with astounding public support, followed orders to invade, bomb and shoot people in their very own beloved countries, has held for over three or four generations and served well the investors in the extremely profitable illegal, unconstitutional and genocidal use of US and allied national armed forces and secret services like the CIA.

Americans in the military are still being told that they are serving their country in other peoples countries all around the world while in mortal combat with citizens of those countries, and that those GIs who are killed or maimed doing so are heroes. This is the standard belief fostered in America's mainstream media made up of a cartel of six gigantic entertainment information and news corporations, which also publish the books used in schools, all under the watchful eye of the Central Intelligence Agency. See 'Operation Mockingbird[1].

The rather inconsequential in number dissident and anti-imperialist organizations and intellectuals apparently do not dare challenge or denounce this hero worship of US veterans of imperialist wars. From what your archival research peoples historian has chronicled over many years of observation, the entire alternate media of the so-called Left, made up of anti-imperialists, peace and justice church ministries, war resisters, socialist historians, and eminent progressive journalists, also does not fault ordinary Americans for supporting bombings and invasions of other people's countries as Martin Luther King did. Read or listen to King's 1967 New York sermon Beyond Vietnam a Time to Break Silence (click here):

"Look across the seas and see individual capitalists of the West investing huge sums of money in Asia, Africa, and South America, only to take the profits out with no concern for the social betterment of the country. This is a role our nation has taken, refusing to give up the privileges and the pleasures that comes from the immense profits of unjust predatory overseas investments these atrocity wars and covert violence are meant to protect."

The Left loyal opposition anti-imperialist anti-war journalism does not hail those who took part in the bombings and invasions as heroes, but neither does one find in this alternate and independent media much protest of the hero status awarded in mainstream media, nor any demand for lawful justice for victims, survivors and their tormentors. In fact, law, merciful justice, compensation, indemnity, reparations, crimes against humanity, the Nuremberg Principles, and crimes against peace are words and terms rarely, if ever, appearing in anti-war or anti-imperialist journalism. Even the simple word "crime" is indeed almost never found in journalism criticizing or condemning US foreign policies. In alternate media as in mainstream criminal media, foreign policies are not reported upon as the crimes that they really are, but rather as awesomely authoritative foreign policies within a Realpolitik as unchallengeable as the weather, even though acts within those policies bring death and destruction to millions and are continually genocidal in nature. See the legal definition of "accessory after the fact" [2].

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India and the US; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of (more...)
 

Jay Janson

See the kids killed by USA GIs as your own.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 5, 2018 at 1:32:04 PM

David William Pear

This is a very brave article.

As I clearly recall while growing up in the 1950's the German people were held collectively guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity. When Germans protested that they did not know what Hitler was doing and they did not see the trains, then they were met with disbelief and scoffs. It was a morality lesson for the world on the responsibility of collective guilt for what one's government does in their name.

As a Vietnam veteran that is something that I have to cope with now. That has a lot to do with my being so fervently anti-war too. I know how evil can lurk in the souls of humans and how the concentration camp guards were not some un-human monsters but very real human monsters that are in many of us.

Ending US wars of aggression is a collective duty that I think all Americans have a responsibility for. I am not going to point my finger at others when I know that I could be doing more myself now. But I refuse to back down from speaking out of the collective guilt that all Americans share.

We cannot say that we do not know what our government is doing. We know the body count is in the millions. Many such as Nora Al-Awlaki whose beautiful picture is on this article were murdered in their homes just as she was. Nora was no threat to us nor are the millions of others who the US has murdered, widowed, orphaned and left homeless from our bombs and bullets. Out of sight, out of mind does not make their horrible suffering any less real.

Our consumption with issues such as Russia-gate, free healthcare and student loans are very petty compared to the suffering we are inflicting on millions of people. The least we owe them is to stop the insanity, but we also have a huge debt of reparations which will surely go unpaid.

The US has never paid reparations for its war crimes, but we all are paying a very big price for them. We just do not connect the cost with the crime, but that does not make it any less real.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 5, 2018 at 3:30:59 PM

Nelson Wight

Jesus wept, D.Wm

Submitted on Monday, Feb 5, 2018 at 4:58:19 PM

Fred W

And Russia-gate, besides being a petty preoccupation, has the potential to add immeasurably to human suffering when we should be trying to get along with the Russians, not demonize them.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 6, 2018 at 12:12:49 AM

Kenneth Johnson

Our Constitution has become quite UN-American, but its paper value is increasing daily.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 5, 2018 at 4:19:36 PM

Nelson Wight

Jay Johnson, I salute you, as a fellow citizen who served duringWWII & the Korean Fiasco, regrettably. Young, wrongly
oriented 'patriotism' is no excuse.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 5, 2018 at 5:01:24 PM

Chuck Nafziger

I differ with you here. Young men instinctually try to prove their value to their peers and their society. The transition between the teens and crazy twenties is a difficult, but powerful time for most young men. Endless propaganda in education, religion, sports and community events say that we are not safe here and that their bravery on the other side of the world will make us safe and make them heroes. It is easy to make killers of them and extremely hard for them to resist.

I almost went into the military when I was eighteen and would have gladly been one of the killers, but the fates stepped in with an unexpected deferment and saved me and my potential victims. There was a policy cutoff age, 27, after which men would no longer be drafted. That policy had nothing to do with physical fitness, it had to do with mental maturity, not found in younger men, that made it hard to make older men into killers. I got my last induction notice two days before my 27th b'day but got a 4F because I was too crazy for them. I call it mental maturity.

I do not give our society a pass for being serial liars, thieves and murderers, but I have no problem understanding how young men are sucked into the military meat grinder.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 5, 2018 at 7:10:25 PM

Arthur M. Howard-(Scotoni)

There were no nazies after WWII . Nazies? Not me!

Why do I not hear a mia culpa from the christian churches for the centuries of hatred they spewed from both Protestant and Catholic pulpits of how the Jews murdered the orthodox Jew who they had made a god figure?

Would the holocaust have happened had they not spent 2 centuries covering up the fact that Christianity is a degenerate form of Judaism?

Submitted on Monday, Feb 5, 2018 at 5:28:10 PM

Author 0
Zef Rose

All Americans. We all know. We all know that our military is the most murderous destructive force upon the planet. Yet we keep on "supporting the troops". We keep on recruiting our young to join the military. While secretly knowing the truth, we maintain the lie that "Our troops are defending our freedoms", as we clearly see our "freedoms" being diminished by the day.
We condemn the Nazis for their crimes by the very same criteria from which we tacitly excuse ourselves. This towering hypocrisy is what puzzles me. Everyone can see it. Yet we all turn away and pretend not to, because our stock investments and banking interests continue to pay us off, and we dutifully remain silent, knowing that it is all blood money.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 5, 2018 at 5:35:36 PM

Paul from Potomac

This septuagenarian must agree with Jay Janson that we may become culpable once we can rid ourselves of these pernicious oligarchs. Until then, we would be crucified like ancient Christians and slaves who stood up to Rome.

My hat's off to you Jay. I concur with with wisdom.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 5, 2018 at 6:07:27 PM

Jerry Lobdill

Jan,

I agree with your assessment of what the US is doing to others. I don't see a remedy in your piece though. Would you prosecute the victim of Stockholm Syndrome for the crimes of his/her abuser? Aren't "we" victims in a Stockholm Syndrome writ large?

If "we" can do something about it, what would that be? And I don't think sacrificing ourselves in a frontal assault on those who are responsible for policy and execution thereof would be effective. What then?

Submitted on Monday, Feb 5, 2018 at 7:47:56 PM

BFalcon

You are more than wrong.

"the more than one hundred years their financial-military-industrial-complex has ruled the USA and beyond"

Since 1917 ?

Refresh a little history that you may have known and forgot.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 5, 2018 at 8:03:00 PM

Dave Lindorff

This is absolutely correct.


It's why I have repeatedly called in ThisCantBeHappening.net for an end to the glorification of the military (and the police). Those who kill the innocent are not heroes, and when they do it in our name, as they always do, it is on us to denounce their actions, lest we be complicit:


Time to Call Out US Militarism for What It Is


Killing Kids Has Got to Stop


Dave Lindorff

founding editor of ThisCantBeHappening.net


Submitted on Monday, Feb 5, 2018 at 9:29:35 PM

David William Pear

President Trump murdered 8 year old Nawar al-Awlaki pictured above exactly one year ago. Instead of having him and his predecessors stand trial for war crimes and crimes against humanity we are arguing over the trivial matter of Russian influence. That is like giving a parking ticket to a murderer. The left has lost all perspective of what they are supposed to stand for.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 5, 2018 at 9:50:15 PM

Mohammad Ala

THANK YOU caring people.

You give us energy to fight the injustices everywhere.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 5, 2018 at 10:21:04 PM

Jerry Kelley

It's not only what the US has done in war in the past 50 years, it goes all the way back to the beginning of this nation. We had a hundred years war with the indigenous people of this land, we wanted it and so did they. We killed 8-10 million of them in one way or another to get their land.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 5, 2018 at 11:10:36 PM

Larry Robinson

Ah, another lecture by a Howard Zinn type zealot on the evils of America while presenting revisionist history. But never condemning the evils we have faced since the Communist Revolution.

I am a proud Disabled Veteran (age 69) from a family that has fought in every US war going back to Colonial Times. I have spent my life fighting against the tyrannies of leftist ideology and Statism.


Let's look at just one example of your conclusion of American global military evil


You cannot discuss Korea without understanding the longstanding battle over the region by Russia, China, and Japan. All of today's conflict and the Korean War are a result of this conflict by those 3 nations, NOT the US.


http://factsanddetails.com/china/cat2/sub4/entry-4291.html


https://henryckl.ipower.com/page82.html



Mao stations the Red Army in Manchuria and then sends them pouring into North Korea. Stalin fully supported and encouraged this effort against Western Civilization and the people of South Korea.

The UN (Security Council Resolution 83) which leftists normally love was the one directing the response that the US joined in trying to stop the Communist drive to take over Korea and use it as a staging ground for future attempts against Japan. Here is an excerpt from the CIA report on Korea


Two Strategic Intelligence Mistakes in Korea, 1950

April 14, 2007

Perceptions and Reality

P. K. Rose


in early 1950, North Korean leader Kim Il-sung traveled to Moscow for a meeting with Stalin. They discussed Kim's plans to invade the South, and Kim asked what Soviet assistance could be expected. Stalin advised him to discuss the invasion plan with Mao Zedong, who also happened to be in Moscow. After discussions, Mao agreed that the South was weak enough to be conquered, and Stalin also approved the invasion. (ref: Nikita Khrushchev, Khrushchev Remembers , translated by Strobe Talbott (Boston: Little, Brown, 1970), pp. 367-70)

Submitted on Monday, Feb 5, 2018 at 11:17:10 PM

David William Pear

"You cannot discuss Korea without understanding the longstanding battle over the region by Russia, China, and Japan. All of today's conflict and the Korean War are a result of this conflict by those 3 nations, NOT the US."

That is incorrect. The US was very involved in the colonization of Asia during the late 19th century and 20th century. It was the US that "opened" Japan with unequal trade agreements, backing Japan during the Russo-Japanese war, and Teddy Roosevelt encouraged Japan to have a Japanese Monroe Doctrine in Asia.

Roosevelt made a secretly deal with the Japanese while negotiating the Treaty of Portsmouth (which he won the Nobel Prize for). Roosevelt made an agreement with Japan that Japan could subjugate Korea after the Russo-Japanese war, annex it as a protectorate in 1905, and then the colonization of Korea in 1910.

In exchange Japan agreed not to interfere with the US colonization of the Philippines in 1898, which killed at least a million Filipinos in a pacification program. The US was the first of the Western powers to invade Korea in 1871. The US backed Japan in an unequal trade treaty with Korea in 1876 and then made its own unequal trade treaty with Korea in 1882.

As to China, the US was involved with the opium trade in China, which is where FDR's uncle Warren Delano made the family fortune. When the Chinese tried to outlaw the opium trade the US along with the British used gunboat diplomacy to reverse the law.

Your facts on the Korean Civil War 1950 to 1953 are also lopsided. etc. etc. etc.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 6, 2018 at 1:03:39 AM

Lois Gagnon

Thank you Jay for saying what needs to be repeated over and over until it sinks in to the national conscience that we are indeed responsible for the mass murders committed by our military. Once you become conscious of the evil perpetrated around the world for the greedy bastards in charge, you cannot ever be oblivious to it again.

This little article is not as poignant as yours, but it makes the point that it is a mark of imperialist privilege to believe it OK to ignore crimes committed by our government.

click here

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 6, 2018 at 1:07:30 AM

gunnar kullenberg

...this piece by Jay Janson is a rarity that merits a standing ovation...

Who else would write with such searing honesty...?

I select fairly few articles to read from OpEdNews so glad I didn't miss this one...this...is what it's all about...

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 6, 2018 at 1:09:03 AM

