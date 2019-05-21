 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 5/21/19

Why It's Cheaper to Travel the World Than to Stay Home

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 513581
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Chris Herrmann
Become a Fan

Travel Montage
Travel Montage
(Image by michaelseangallagher)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Ask people why they don't travel and many will say they can't afford it. But international travel expert Chris Herrmann begs to differ. In fact, he makes the seemingly outrageous claim that it is cheaper to travel the world than to stay home!

"I was preparing to leave on a twelve month overseas travel adventure, when a friend exclaimed, 'Wow, that must be costing you a fortune'", he said. In fact, it cost him less than if he was living at home.

After his backpacking adventure through 23 countries around the world, he says it's about approaching your travel differently.

- Advertisement -

For your airfare, you may be surprised you can purchase an around the world ticket for under $500. That's exactly what Chris did. He used frequent flyer points. Don't have enough points? "I signed up for a couple credit cards and after the three month qualifying period, I had enough points to purchase my ticket", he said.

Travelling for several months or longer allows you to offset your normal living costs for travel. Your home is a valuable funding source for your trip. If you rent, hand back the keys. It's a challenging decision, but the liberating feeling of not being tied to a place is rewarding. If you own your property, rent it out. If you plan to be away for around twelve months, this is an excellent opportunity to minimize clutter. You could consider selling your furniture to save storage costs and shifting hassles, then just store what's left. Look at it like the start of a new chapter in your life.

What you normally pay for utility expenses and rent (or collect in rent), can now go towards your travel budget. This gives you free accommodation while you're away.

- Advertisement -

Choosing destinations such as Latin America, Spain or South East Asia are not only cost effective but offer a great cultural experience. These countries offer excellent budget level accommodation including hotels, guest houses, hostels and Airbnb.

Hostels in general are not like the questionable standards of years past. In fact, many now are very professionally run businesses. The benefit of hostels, which generally offer private rooms as well, are they provide a good social hub and travel network.

Useful apps to source accommodation include booking.com, Airbnb, hostelworld and homestay.

How would you like free travel insurance? Health insurance companies will normally suspend premium payments while you are away for an extended time. Those savings can cover the cost of your travel insurance, effectively giving you free travel insurance!

What about your car? Unless you are emotionally wed to it, why not sell it. There's plenty more of them when you get back. Why continue to pay out registration, insurance and other payments only to find you've lost more money from its depreciated value when you arrive back.

Earning extra income will offset your travel living costs. There are many people who live overseas off their pension or other investments. Having an income earning interest while travelling provides an excellent balance and sense of purpose mixed in with the excitement of living in a new destination. If you have a job or business, ask yourself if your role could be done remotely. If you have knowledge based skills, you may be surprised to know you can trade your expertise for an income while travelling. Check out upwork.com. There's a whole global market that may be just looking for your skills. Other opportunities are teaching English. There's a huge demand. Find out about obtaining qualifications through tefl.com.

- Advertisement -

As a guide, you could expect average costs in the likes of Central America and Spain around $95USD a day for accommodation, meals, tours and transport. South East Asia expect to pay 30% less. This is not intended as financial advice, but based on actual experience. If you have expensive tastes, forget this budget. If you're very frugal you could probably take two gap years for the price of one!

The bottom line is, per day costs for an extended trip can be far less than a shorter more indulgent getaway. What you miss out on gold plated bathroom taps and French Champagne, you gain through the exhilarating experience of connecting with people of other cultures, and other global travelers.

And finally, there's another popular way where you can experience living overseas that will cost you next to nothing. Services like workaway.info and wwoof.net are services that list organisations who will exchange, typically a half days work, for board and lodgings. These offer an excellent opportunity to connect with local people. Opportunities are all around the world. As with most of these services, you need to check the reviews and do your homework. Realistically you could pre plan a series of these opportunities for an around the world experience for very little cost. The big advantage is the opportunity to connect with local people. That's what travel is all about.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Chris Herrmann Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

When most people think about retiring, Chris Herrmann took a different course. With a corporate business background and grandfather of seven, he took a senior gap year. An adventurous journey around the world. Through 23 countries, sleeping in (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why It's Cheaper to Travel the World Than to Stay Home

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Chris Herrmann

Become a Fan
Author 513581

(Member since May 20, 2019), 1 articles, 1 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

If you want to enjoy a liberating experience to your travels, take only a carry on luggage backpack. I used to say that wouldn't apply to me. I eventually weaned myself off a suitcase to now travel with just a backpack.

Also, I traveled solo, the first time ever. If you don't have a travel partner, solo travel has many benefits. But if you're in a partnership, its a great adventure to do together.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 6:01:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 