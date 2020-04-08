It surely looks like Trump is trying to kill the evangelical Christians that elected him.

It's just an observation that I have heard. I'm just saying... just like Trump does... I'm just saying I've heard it from "someone" -- and actually that "someone" is me -- just like Trump hears from "someone" on just about every issue -- and that "someone" seems to be him.

But it does raise the point that to ensure the continued support of evangelical Christian leaders who want to keep their churches open so they can collect huge weekly donations, Trump is willing to allow the congregations that gave him huge numbers of votes, to mingle, sing, hug, kiss and exchange airborne corona virus.

The Trump administration's federal guidelines that allow religious organizations to have services and meetings while the federal guidelines for the rest of the population are "Stay Home" and go out for only essential reasons, is remarkably partisan and dangerous.

With religious holidays for both the Christian and Jewish congregations coming up, pastors of large Christian churches in Texas, South Carolina and Georgia are planning Easter services to bring their congregations together.

Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas and other governors this week from Texas, Florida, Delaware, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Tennessee and West Virginia states have issued exemptions for religious events.

Orthodox Jewish groups in New York City have been gathering for services and reports are that Saturday night's Seider dinners are being planned in many extended families.

The corona virus has put us in strange and confusing times, and the decision to allow one's "God" instead of professional medical advice and common sense to determine to one's fate is foolhardy -- and a way to lose votes, either through death or from total rejection of an administration that purposefully allows one sector of society to endanger the lives of the rest of society for votes.