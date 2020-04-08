 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/8/20

Why Is "Reverend" Trump trying to Kill the Christians that Elected him?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 4347
Message Ann Wright
Become a Fan
  (47 fans)

Christ and the Coronavirus
Christ and the Coronavirus
(Image by YouTube, Channel: T.D. Jakes)   Details   DMCA

It surely looks like Trump is trying to kill the evangelical Christians that elected him.

It's just an observation that I have heard. I'm just saying... just like Trump does... I'm just saying I've heard it from "someone" -- and actually that "someone" is me -- just like Trump hears from "someone" on just about every issue -- and that "someone" seems to be him.

But it does raise the point that to ensure the continued support of evangelical Christian leaders who want to keep their churches open so they can collect huge weekly donations, Trump is willing to allow the congregations that gave him huge numbers of votes, to mingle, sing, hug, kiss and exchange airborne corona virus.

The Trump administration's federal guidelines that allow religious organizations to have services and meetings while the federal guidelines for the rest of the population are "Stay Home" and go out for only essential reasons, is remarkably partisan and dangerous.

With religious holidays for both the Christian and Jewish congregations coming up, pastors of large Christian churches in Texas, South Carolina and Georgia are planning Easter services to bring their congregations together.

Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas and other governors this week from Texas, Florida, Delaware, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Tennessee and West Virginia states have issued exemptions for religious events.

Orthodox Jewish groups in New York City have been gathering for services and reports are that Saturday night's Seider dinners are being planned in many extended families.

The corona virus has put us in strange and confusing times, and the decision to allow one's "God" instead of professional medical advice and common sense to determine to one's fate is foolhardy -- and a way to lose votes, either through death or from total rejection of an administration that purposefully allows one sector of society to endanger the lives of the rest of society for votes.

 

Well Said 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Ann Wright Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ann Wright is a 29-year US Army/Army Reserves veteran, a retired United States Army colonel and retired U.S. State Department official, known for her outspoken opposition to the Iraq War. She received the State Department Award for Heroism in 1997, after helping to evacuate several thousand (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rape in the Ranks: The Enemy Within

Israeli Violence Finally on Trial

Israeli Envoy calls "Estelle" a Provocation While 7 Parliamentarians Sail to Break the Blockade of Gaza

Attempting to Curtail Dissent of Seniors by Stopping Social Security Checks

Disinvited To Be a Passenger on The Swedish Boat to Gaza "Estelle"

U.S. Joins Israel in Blockading Higher Education Opportunities for Students in Gaza

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 43751
(Member since Jan 15, 2010), 11 fans, 108 articles, 252 comments, 6 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thanks for a great, to the point, article!

One way we can stop the religious, particularly the Christians, from spreading coronavirus is to tell them the only way they can have public church meetings is if they heal someone infected with coronavirus, as their "holy" scriptures claim they can do. If they can't heal a person infected with coronavirus, they can't have their public meetings and they will be fined for false advertising.

God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion! Bob Johnson

www.deism.com

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 8, 2020 at 9:23:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 