Why I ended my membership in 'Terminate the Republican Party' Group on Facebook, and Don't Forget About Seth Rich

Stephen Fox
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Headlined to H2 6/15/17

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (24 fans)

From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Steve Scalise.
File:Steve Scalise.jpg - Wikimedia Commons558 Ã-- 768 - 62k - jpg
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana


I see the strong and self-evident need to clarify that membership in something as loose and as non-cohesive as any particular Facebook Group (like Terminate the Republican Party, which I was a member of, and yet am about to withdraw from), doesn't really mean you ascribe to the deranged views of someone as disturbed as the attempted Congressional assassin.


Like Bernie Sanders' speech on the Senate floor this afternoon made clear, I also do not condone any kind of violence, national or international, and can only hope Congressman Scalise has a very quick recovery from his bullet wound in the hip. He is presently in critical condition.

Perhaps the bullet hit or nicked one of his major arteries in the leg, like the femoral artery.

I don't see the hostility and rage engendered by Trump's presidency subsiding but, in fact and by necessity, it must. Violence never solves anything. Gandhi made that clear 80 years ago. We don't need armed camps in the United States, revenge shootings, and quasi-Civil War in this nation, not at all!

I joined this group to find out more about it, and in fact never spent more than a total of fifteen minutes over a six month period reading any of its posts, most of which I found somewhat boring and repetitive and only occasionally inflammatory.

I have joined 1090 Facebook groups out of curiosity and as a way of spreading out articles I think important enough to read, certainly including my own.

I know enough about the lynch mob/spook/national security mentalities, especially on pages like the Patriot and Breitbart News, to surmise that there will be some calls for investigation, both from the FBI and from journalists, into that particular Facebook group, and probably others, to ferret out future assassins like the lunatic who shot at the Congressmen this morning, who is now mercifully no longer among the living.

I don't write much about politics anymore but I do find it necessary to clarify these above points.

I posted a shortened version of this on the Terminate the Republican Party page just before I left, and someone already responded that leaving the group was tantamount to "running away and hiding." I really don't think so, but even if it were hiding ideologically, so be it. There are some nasty folks out there who will really press to make hay out of this almost random connection to Facebook groups.

I am the creator of a Facebook group, Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Win in 2020, and a moderator of another one, Take Back the Democratic Party and America, so I know what I am talking about. Facebook makes a strange effort at "auto-reporting" posts they consider objectionable, but frankly, I think this "auto-reporting" is done by a bunch of algorithm robots. Anyone have any insights on that?

In any case, I hope this tragic event this morning will lead people to the conference tables of America to work things out and not shoot things out.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/592985284186083/

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Stephen Fox

Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans


  New Content
I hope this prompts a vigorous response and lots of comments as people weigh into these urgent matters.




Submitted on Thursday, Jun 15, 2017 at 1:03:00 PM

Sheri Hardinger

Author 95050

(Member since Aug 7, 2014)


  New Content
Great post... thank you

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 15, 2017 at 4:14:57 PM

Stephen Fox

Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans


Reply to Sheri Hardinger:   New Content
Sheri, thanks. What do you make of the videos on Seth Rich's Murder? This is the first time I have stepped into that imbroglio. I don't see how the attending physician's record could have been fabricated, and it is the most glaring indictment of them all! Please do comment further after you watch all or part of them, especially the doctor's comments.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 15, 2017 at 4:57:24 PM

Carol Jackson

Author 61962

(Member since Mar 25, 2011)


  New Content

Terminate is an unfortunate term and I understand wanting to disassociate from it. Sadly though this is the party that has disassociated itself from working and middle class America, and somehow has managed to thrive in spite of it. The "so called Democrat" party which historically represented working and middle class people fell by the wayside and abandoned it's constituency which has not boded well for average everyday Americans. Good article though, thanks.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 15, 2017 at 4:38:38 PM

Stephen Fox

Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans


Reply to Carol Jackson:   New Content
Carol, thank you. Please see my comment to Sheri, and extend it to you watching those videos. I almost didn't include them after reading the Wikipedia article on the murder of Seth Rich.


wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_Seth_Rich

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 15, 2017 at 5:00:12 PM

