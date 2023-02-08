 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Why I Am Anti-war (And What That Means)

By Thomas Knapp
1871 Vereshchagin Apotheose des Krieges anagoria.JPG
As the post-Russian-invasion phase of the war in Ukraine approaches the end of its first year (its previous, lower-intensity, phase blazed into military flame in 2014), I continually find my own position pigeon-holed into convenient categories by those who hold other positions on it.

Some who claim to be "anti-war" accuse me of supporting Russian aggression, while others say I support Ukrainian Nazism or US imperialism. Still others, more openly "pro-war," find me "soft" on the various actions of [insert regime of choice here].

Clarity being among the obligations of a writer, I tend to blame myself to at least some degree -- perhaps I'm not communicating my position clearly, and that's why it's misconstrued so often and such diverse ways. For that reason, and because I suspect others find themselves in one of both of the same boats (misunderstood, or unable to understand), I've been working on a taxonomy of positions on the war in Ukraine, and the US regime's role in it, to help everyone untangle this ball of yarn.

Here are some terms I've used or seen used, and my thoughts on those terms:

Pacifism is the belief that violence of any kind is immoral. Not just war, but any kind of violence, theoretically extending even to individual self-defense. Pacifists, obviously, oppose this war like all others.

Non-interventionism is the belief that regimes (or at least some particular regime or regimes) shouldn't intervene in disputes between other regimes. If Switzerland and Bulgaria go to war, a French non-interventionist would oppose France supporting either side (and might oppose ANY regime interfering in any way).

Isolationism often gets conflated with non-interventionism, but they're not precisely the same thing. An isolationist is non-interventionist, but also tends to oppose other relationships (for example, free trade) between regimes.

And, finally, anti-war. War is organized, violent conflict between nation-state regimes. To be anti-war is to oppose such conflict, period, end of story.

One might be anti-war on pacifist, non-interventionist, or isolationist grounds, or for other reasons, but it's a specific orientation. If you oppose war as such, whatever your reasons, you're anti-war. If you support any war, for any reason or based on any justification, you're not anti-war. Because words mean things.

I'm anti-war.

I'm neither a pacifist nor an isolationist. I'm non-interventionist, but non-interventionism is corollary to, not the basis for, my position.

And my anti-war position is, in turn, a product of my position on nation-state regimes as such. In my view, they are simply violent criminal organizations. Their disputes are of a piece with turf wars between mafia "families" or brawls between street gangs -- the difference is one of degree, not kind.

Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Vladimir Putin are just Corn Pops or Tony Sopranos with bigger crews and better public relations departments.

They're no-goodnik psychopath crooks, and my sympathies are reserved for their victims, not for their turf claims or their lame excuses for calling out their hired -- or conscripted -- guns.

I don't and won't support them. Or their wars.

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
2 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
"Ahimsa is a comprehensive principle. We are helpless mortals caught in the conflagration of himsa. The saying that life lives on life has a deep meaning in it. Man cannot for a moment live without consciously or unconsciously committing outward himsa. The very fact of his living - eating, drinking and moving about - necessarily involves some himsa, destruction of life, be it ever so minute. A votary of ahimsa therefore remains true to his faith if the spring of all his actions is compassion, if he shuns to the best of his ability the destruction of the tiniest creature, tries to save it, and thus incessantly strives to be free from the deadly coil of himsa. He will be constantly growing in self-restraint and compassion, but he can never become entirely free from outward himsa.

Then again, because underlying ahimsa is the unity of all life, the error of one cannot but affect all, and hence man cannot be wholly free from himsa. So long as he continues to be a social being, he cannot but participate in the himsa that the very existence of society involves. When two nations are fighting, the duty of a votary of ahimsa is to stop the war. He who is not equal to that duty, he who has no power of resisting war, he who is not qualified to resist war, may take part in war, and yet wholeheartedly try to free himself, his nation and the world from war."

"" Gandhi

Non-violence

Ahimsa, in Gandhiji's perception and practice, is not merely the antonym of "himsa", i.e., violence. It is the complete control over the intention of harming others. In a way it is a process of purification leading to eradication of the instinct to injure or to kill. To Gandhiji, ahimsa is "the highest ideal", "complete freedom from ill-will, anger and hate, and an over flowing love for all", Gandhiji considered perfect non-violence as the highest bravery. "Cowardice and ahimsa do not get together any more then water and fire. True non-violence does not mean that we remain non-violent before the strong and use force on the weak." Ahimsa means consideration for one and all and offence against none.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 9, 2023 at 2:31:37 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
youtube.com/ watch?v = o0M8qPBk9aw

Addendum: Widening Perspective:

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 9, 2023 at 2:33:33 PM

Thomas Knapp

(Member since Feb 15, 2012)
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

I get a 404 when I click on that link. Thanks for the other comment, on ahimsa.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 9, 2023 at 3:01:05 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

You can try Siriusdisclosure.com or see Steven Greer's clips on Youtube.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 9, 2023 at 4:30:49 PM

