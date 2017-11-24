Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Why Franken is different

By       Message Daily Kos     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 38168
- Advertisement -

See original here

By Yahzi

From flickr.com: Sen. Al Franken (D- Minn.) {MID-198734}
Sen. Al Franken (D- Minn.)
(Image by @jbtaylor)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

There is a fundamental difference between Al Franken and every other case currently being discussed. This difference has been ignored or glossed over, but it is absolutely critical.

The difference is power.

Franken's alleged crimes were not abuses of power. They were (at worst) abuses of consent. Tweeden consented to a kiss, even if she didn't like the way he did it. All three women accusing him of grabbing their butts consented to a hug -- they asked him for a selfie, they invited him to put his arm around them. They may not have liked how he did it, but he had their consent first.

This is fundamentally different from every other case. Franken is not using his power to compel or coerce. He has no power over these women. He is not pushing interns into the closet or rubbing up against women in the elevator. He is not using his position as an adult to manipulate teenagers. There is no fear here. In every single case, the physical contact was consensual.

- Advertisement -

Perhaps it is true that he used their consent in unwanted ways and made them uncomfortable. But that is fundamentally different than making them afraid.

Franken could not destroy their careers. He did not and could not threaten them physically. In every instance, he was interacting with a peer who had as much power over the situation as he did. When people interact as peers, there will be mistakes. But making people uncomfortable is categorically different than making them afraid.

We can and should expect women to stand up for themselves when they are uncomfortable. We do not expect them to stand up for themselves when they are afraid.

If we turn this movement against being afraid into a movement against being uncomfortable, the movement will die. Because discomfort is a part of adult life. It is fear that we are fighting against; it is abuse of power that is the problem, not rudeness. It is assault and harassment that we hope to stop, not unwanted expressions of sexual interest. The idea that we will remake society into a world where no one is ever exposed to a sexual proposition they don't want is simply childish. It would also be sexless, because neither gender is equipped with mind-reading abilities. If people are going to make offers, sometimes they will be rejected. That's just statistics.

As someone else said in a different context, prison should be for people who make us afraid, not for people we don't like. You don't have to like Franken's grabby hands. Fine! Don't ask him to touch you, and he won't. What more can you ask for?

Nothing. The answer is nothing, because if you demand perfection, you will get nothing.The target of this attack is not Al Franken. It is the movement itself. It is outrage over sexual misconduct they want to disgrace and destroy, by making fear equivalent to discomfort, thus discrediting every case as snowflake fee fees. Franken is just a bonus.

- Advertisement -

We must recognize and defend the difference. People have a right to make you uncomfortable. They do not have a right to make you afraid.

*Note: I don't think Franken did anything wrong. I think Tweeden has changed her story from when it actually happened, and I think the other women are simply accidents. But that is irrelevant to this argument.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Did Jared just secure his family's real-estate empire by facilitating a palace coup in Saudi Arabia?

Busted: Scott Walker fell for Prankster posing as David Koch

The Bundy Ranch flashpoint, one Nevadan's perspective

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 