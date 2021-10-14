Why Europe Sees US As an Increasing Threat

There's something big that seems to go unnoted in American media. It is that increasingly the US is being seen as a significant threat around the world. Here in neutral Switzerland it is easy to observe.

I see that to the north in Germany, almost 50 percent of the people think of the US as a major threat to their country. I saw that authenticated in a PEW Research poll published in 2019. It's exactly the same in France to our west.

The Italians to our south see it differently. Only 22 percent think America is a threat to them. I can't explain that difference. The Italians see China as a greater threat than the US. Not so for Russia -- it's not as scary to Italians as the US, but just a small bit less. The Germans and French both see Russia and China as a significantly lower threat than the US; the Germans especially think that way.

The perception of the US as a threat is rising globally. From 2013 to 2018 it rocketed up by 80 percent. For a similar period of time fear of Russia and China went up only by 9 and 3 percent respectively. World tensions overall have even increased since that period.

What is America doing to cause the escalation of its perception as a global threat? Politically partisan Americans may jump to blame the 80-percent increase on Donald Trump. But half of that increase was produced during the presidency of Barack Obama. Something else must be happening that is scaring countries around the globe.

I have a strong suspicion it is related to the powerfully threatening rhetoric that we've been seeing come out of the United States from politicians and partisan commentators.

Two examples of this have appeared recently in prominent American publications. They are both examples of irresponsible rhetoric that gives the United States a threatening face before the world.

The first is an article by a former State Department official, once a bureau chief. He's now employed by the McCain Institute. His name is David Kramer. His Politico article sounds very extreme to me. I'm surprised Politico published it.

Kramer's article is titled, "What I Wish the U.S. Had Done About Putin Years Ago -- And What Biden Should Do Now." To Americans that might not look menacing. I'd like to explain how it looks to many of us elsewhere in the world.

The United States and Russia are the only nuclear superpowers on earth. They each have the capacity to inflict damage to our planet almost in an instant. When they feud it puts the rest of us at risk. The probability may be low that one country would deliberately launch a nuclear strike against the other. But there is a real chance of an error that could set things off. That would lead to a global catastrophe.

Errors are not unheard of. In 2018 Hawaiians received warning of an incoming ballistic missile attack, and were instructed to seek shelter. The warning was soon recognized as an error made at a regional level and no retaliative preparations were made.

It could have been worse. I've read that back in 1983 an error by a regional Soviet military commander resulted in the shoot down of Flight KAL007 traveling from Anchorage, Alaska, to Seoul. There were 269 people onboard, including a US congressman. All were lost. Errors do happen. The existence of nuclear stockpiles makes every real risk unacceptable.

Nevertheless, Russia and the US continue to feud and engage in tit-for-tat actions against each other.

Kramer's article seems to promote the tension between the two. His title suggests that America has a duty to micromanage Russia's internal affairs. He seems to enthrall himself in recounting a litany of allegations against Russia that are yet without factual substantiation. Kramer previously authored an article titled, "Now Crank Up the Heat on Russia." This looks like a theme of his.

If you are an American how would you feel about a Russian, who claims to have some sway, to be expressing a Russian obligation to micromanage affairs in your country? Either way, American-Russian or Russian-American, the assertions of a right and obligation to control the other is menacing. The risk of things getting too far out of hand is too great.

