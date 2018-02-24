Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Why Erdogan & Barzani are against the US interest in the Middle East?

By Hamma Mirwaisi

Barzani and Qubad Talabani are working with Turkey, while Qubad older brother Bafel Talabani is working with Iran. There is an indication that Erdogan is doing everything against the US interest because of powerful lobbyist loyal to Israel in Washington D.C. are ignored by the new US administration.

The Lords of the Satanic organization who want to control the world through globalization are not happy with the new US administration. The Lords of the Satanic organization were planning wars against Iran. But the US is not capable to wage war against Iran now.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is in Lebonan, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen now with thousands of missiles to hit Israel and oil supplies in the Persian Gulf countries and Turkey's ports. Russian is actively helping Iran in last three decades. North Korea helped Iran too.

In short, Iran is not an easy target for the US now. Only internal war within Iran can defeat the current government of Iran. Who is capable to fight Iranian forces within Iran?

The supporters of the former Shah of Iran are without Iranian people's support. The People's Mujahedin of Iran is without Iranian people's support. The tribal organization of Iran can be defeated in few battles. In short, there is no powerful organization within Iran to fight Islamist forces within Iran.

PJAK and KODAR of Kurds are well organized and gaining the support of Medes people (Kurd, Lur, Gilani, Mazandarani, Khorasani, Sorkah, Taylish, and others). Only Persian and Azeri Turs are supporting the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Medes under the leadership of PJAK and KODAR can defeat the Islamist of Iran internally.

The Lords of the Satanic organization are pushing the US to wage war against Iran without any plan. And such war could lead to the killing of millions of Jewish people in Israel. For sure the Lords of the Satanic organization never cared about Jewish people in the past. They are after collection of money if one studies their histories. They always sacrificed Jewish people for self-interest.

Erdogan and Barzani are not capable to wage war against Iran. And Iran is going to get out of control sooner than later unless the Lords of the Satanic organization are giving up the old ideas and joining the new US administration to fight Iran internally. As long as the Lords of the Satanic organization are helping Erdogan and Barzani kind, the Islamic Republic of Iran power is increasing, which can lead to Israel destruction for good.

References

Turkey and Israel's deep trade ties expose the emptiness of Erdogan's rhetoric over Jerusalem

click here

"Mossad sent me to Kurdistan to help the Kurds": Sagi Chori 13.7.2011

Saqi Chori interviewed by Israel-Kurd

rd.net/mismas/articles/misc2011/7/state5261.htm

BARZANI'S ISRAEL TRIP IN 1960ies

Hamma Mirwaisi was exposed to the oppression of Kurds while still a youth, as his education was frequently interrupted by Iraqi government harassment. Forbidden from entering university in 1968, he had little choice but to join the peshmerga
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

