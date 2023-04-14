 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Why Donald Trump Is Responsible For the Tennessee Travesty

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Arlen Grossman
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

Donald Trump has poisoned politics in the United States, photo by Gage Skidmore 5.
Donald Trump has poisoned politics in the United States, photo by Gage Skidmore 5.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Gage Skidmore)   Details   Source   DMCA

Tennessee GOP legislators showed the world their depravity by expelling two Black Democratic state representatives merely for using bullhorns and joining forces with young protestors nonviolently demanding gun control laws after a recent mass shooting at a Nashville school.

This terrible fiasco could not have happened but for the bitter political climate of recent years that was the result of the influence of our 45th president, Donald J. Trump. His bullying, aggression, empty promises, and overconfidence fooled tens of millions of dissatisfied voters into thinking he was a leader capable of "Making America Great Again." Our country has not recovered.

The Republican state House action in Tennessee was an unprecedented reaction to a nonviolent act of protest. Stripping the power of two two young Black legislators, (and letting the White representative off, even though she joined the same demonstration) sent a clear message about the intention of the House Republicans. They wanted even more power to make the rules, no matter how egregious their decisions were. They wanted to see their political adversaries weakened, or better yet, completely out of the picture.

How did Donald Trump's corrosive influence contribute to this ugly debacle? Let's start with his racist history which was evident long before he won the presidency in 2016. In 1973 Nixon's Department of Justice sued the Trump family business for refusing to rent to Black tenants. Then came the infamous "Central Park 5" incident in 1989 when four Black and one Latino teenager were accused of attacking and raping a jogger in New York City. Trump ran spectacular ads demanding "BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY! BRING BACK OUR POLICE!" But after years in jail, the young men were exonerated by DNA evidence. Unsurprisingly, Trump never apologized and continued to maintain their guilt.

Most of us remember how Trump spent years trying to prove that Barack Obama was not a real American. After all, Barack's father was a black man from Kenya, therefore Barack must have been born in Kenya, not in the U.S., and for that reason not eligible to be president. And clearly, Obama certainly didn't look like any other U.S. president Trump had seen.

All that racist rambling escalated when he campaigned in the 2016 presidential election and while he served in office, starting with calling Mexican immigrants "rapists" who were bringing crime and drugs into our country. Soon he advocated banning immigration of Muslims. His incidents of racist rhetoric are too long to list. But we can highlight one particularly egregious incident.

White supremacist protests were planned in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2017. White Nationalists and neo-Nazis held a "Unite the Right" rally also attended by counter-protesters. The torch-carrying White Power crowd shouted chants like the Nazi slogan "blood and soil" as well as "Jews will not replace us!" One counter-protester, 32-year-old Heather Heyer was deliberately run down by a car and killed. The reaction to the Charlottesville events from President Trump was a condemnation of the violence. But then he shocked many when he added, "there's blame on both sides," and there were "very fine people, on both sides."

It should be obvious that Donald Trump has poisoned the political atmosphere. Sensing that their president was not remotely tolerant, racists and right-wing extremists felt liberated to express their bigoted point of view, and the Republican Party rarely, if ever, pushed back on that kind of hateful rhetoric. These bigoted views helped Republicans win elections in some states during Trump's heyday and GOP officeholders feared going against Trump and his "Make America Great Again (MAGA)" followers.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Arlen Grossman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arlen is a writer/blogger living in Monterey, CA. His political blog is thebigpicturereport.com. He also writes a quotation quiz "What's Your QQ?" at quotationquotient.com.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"No War By Any Nation in Any Age Has Ever Been Declared By the People"

Is the CIA Everywhere? Maybe Your Paranoia is Justified

11 Sure-Fire Predictions About the War Against ISIS

Which America Do You Live In: Newsweek's "SuperCountry" or Reich's Stalled "Tinder-Box"?

America's Choice: Semi-Democracy or Fascism

The Fed's Unprecedented Generosity

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Arlen Grossman

Become a Fan
(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 12 fans, 99 articles, 2 quicklinks, 295 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Getting Donald Trump and his hateful, divisive rhetoric and dimwitted followers out of the picture will be very difficult. With the right-wing media getting stronger and a sour, angry mood taking hold across this country, the future looks discouraging.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 14, 2023 at 4:43:42 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend