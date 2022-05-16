 
 
General News

Why Did Rand Paul Delay Washington's $40 Billion Ukraine Giveaway?

Rand Paul - Caricature
Rand Paul - Caricature
(Image by DonkeyHotey from flickr)
 

Even by Washington standards, the Biden Administration's recent request for $33 billion for military aid to Ukraine was shocking. Surely a coalition of antiwar progressives and budget-hawk Republicans would oppose the dangerous and expensive involvement of the US in the Russia/Ukraine conflict?

No! Not only did Congress not object: they added nearly seven billion MORE dollars to the package!

In the end, not a single House Democrat voted against further US involvement in the war, and just 57 Republicans said "no" to funding yet another undeclared war.

On the Senate side, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) both demanded immediate passage of the huge giveaway to Ukraine. That's Washington's bipartisanship for you.

Then the junior Senator from Kentucky came to the Senate Floor and did the unthinkable in Washington: he delayed the vote.

"My oath of office is to the national security of the United States of America," Sen. Rand Paul said. "We cannot save Ukraine by dooming the US economy." He went on to point out that the US has spent nearly as much on Ukraine's military as the entire military budget of Russia and that the US government has sent more military money to Ukraine than it spent in the entire first year of the US war in Afghanistan.

Sen. Paul put the package into perspective: this massive giveaway to Ukraine equals nearly the entire yearly budget of the US State Department and is larger than the budget of the Department of Homeland Security!

Schumer was furious with Paul, accusing him of "preventing swift passage of Ukraine aid because he wants to add at the last minute his own changes directly into the bill."

What was he trying to add to the bill? In his own words, "All I requested is an amendment to be included in the final bill that allows for the Inspector General to oversee how funds are spent."

He wanted at least a bit of oversight on the nearly $50 billion in total that Washington has sent to what Transparency International deems one of the most corrupt countries on earth. Is that really too much to ask?

For Washington, the answer is "yes." The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) was an endless thorn in Washington's side, because he actually did his job and reported on the billions of dollars that were stolen in Afghanistan.

In its final report on the 20 year Afghanistan war, SIGAR reviewed approximately $63 billion of the total $134 billion appropriated to Afghanistan and found that nearly $19 billion of the amount was lost to waste, fraud, and abuse. Nearly one third of the funds they reviewed were outright wasted or stolen by corrupt Afghan officials. Does anyone think it would be any different in Ukraine?

Maybe that's why they were so furious that Sen. Paul proposed that we perhaps keep track of this $40 billion to make sure it's not wasted: Washington doesn't want to know. And, more importantly, Washington doesn't want us to know.

The temporary pause is important. It gives Americans a little time to let their Senators know that they do not support this ridiculous and wasteful giveaway to Ukraine. Inflation is ripping through the country. Gas prices are through the roof. Our infrastructure is crumbling. The dollar is teetering. And we're giving money away?

Ron Paul is a member of the House of Representatives from Texas and a former presidential candidate, for the GOP and also for the Libertarian parties. His latest book is End The Fed

Lance Ciepiela

After a lot of talk about defeating Russia in the Ukraine and an alleged lack of Russian fighting abilities Congress passed another $40 billion fund for weapons and economic support. That brings the total to some $53 billion for Ukraine. Most of the money will go to the U.S. weapon industry, the CIA and to various Ukrainian oligarchs. Hardly anything will be received by those in need. #NaziProblem.

Submitted on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 1:10:02 PM

John Lawrence Ré

And a lot of it will go to ISIS and other terroist groups who are pouring into Ukraine with visions of plunder. Also, black marketeers, some with tacit approval, will be reselling them in Africa to foment violence which will compel more interventions.

Besides feeding the proxy war, MIC has seized this opportunity to empty inventory and restock. It's a double dip, as now we taxpayers will be paying for the resotcking and Ukraine will be repaying for the lend lease cache for decades. . . making Ukraine another debtor colony in its Junkyard Empire. Educated Ukrainians know this and are fleeing in droves. Most now wish in hindsight that thay could take a mulligan on Maidan.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 2:59:31 PM

John Zwiebel

Schumer doesn't want to the IG to monitor the money because it will prevent him from skimming off the top.

We have been here before. As John Re said about the many coups the US has fomented around the world, we know the motive, we know the result, we just don't have the details.


Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 2:21:00 PM

