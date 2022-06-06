 
 
Why Bottom Up Cannot Prevail

What 'Bottom Up' represents to me, to us, I think, is fairness, justice and decency becoming manifest. Bottom up cannot prevail because it is blocked by the unbending, ever-present universal law, which states that two things cannot occupy the same space at the same time. The other blocking thing is top down and it is an oppressive, insistent and guided influence. It needs to be this because top down cannot stand if bottom up is allowed to rise. Top down, the empowerment of the few over the many, is the antithesis of fairness and justice and decency--lip service to the contrary.

So, what does top down look like, feel like? Homelessness is a meaningful example. The moral underpinnings of bottom up, if empowered, would simply not abide the homeless we have among us nor, of course, the economic reality that essentially assures homelessness. Top down is devoid of moral purpose, and again, fairness, justice and decency, if expressed, removes much of the dominance of top down.

Clearly, since two things cannot occupy the same space at the same time, bottom up and all it represents is not possible until and unless there is a breakdown in the power embodied at the top. Once this is grasped much of the rest of what top down looks like becomes evident. An epidemic of evictions from housing because the money that should have been earned through labor was vacuumed to the top is example. Forty million Americans defined as food insecure, as well as ever more of us finding we must seek out free food pantries, is also representative. Every person on OEN could contribute examples of pain and suffering and extreme indifference sourced to top-down dominance. We the many do not choose this for ourselves, This is imposed from the top. We would choose, if empowered, to share, to provide abundance for all as was intended for this planet.

It is important for us to know, to realize that there are enough spiritually evolved souls here now to heal the planet and lead the way to abundance for all--if allowed! If you look for it, if you think about it you can 'see' the evil measures those at the top employ to diminish the efforts of those who are decent. They do this by incurring so much harm and pain into our communities it weakens our resolve to fight for the better. These mass murders are good example of evil released to ripple outward in our communities well beyond the time and place of the event. Further, there is rampant sexual abuse of youth within institutions--Boy Scouts, churches, athletic programs and more we likely know not. The pain and suffering of these damaged souls is and will be absorbed by their communities.. It is not always easy to draw a clear straight line between cause and effect even when you know it is there and you live the consequences.

The top works hard at suppressing the bottom, they take no chances; decency rising is their greatest concern. So they divide us against each other with white supremacy, institutional racism in our police forces, and go ahead and fill in the blanks. Misogyny is strongly promoted and the abortion issue is hugely divisive. And at the end of the day they own and control both arms of the one political system.

So, we are left with this seeming unresolvable issue of one space for two irreconcilable objects. To follow the path to our better future we must see the evil blocking the way--AND DO WHAT? The top owns the political system. A future built on violence bears bitter fruit. So what the hell to do?

Don Scotten

Rob Kall

Comment by Rob Kall:

As I write in my book, Bottom-up Revolution, the key concept of Bottom-up for me, is connection consciousness and empathy.

And I'm not sure about your idea about occupying space. But most of your article supports my arguments that we need more bottom-up and less top-down. So, thank you.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 6, 2022 at 9:49:32 AM

Author 0
