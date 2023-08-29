 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 8/29/23

Why Bother to Meter Electric Power?

4 comments, In Series: Electricity Delivery Charges
The initial article of this series came to an end with some observations about time-of-day metering. In brief, the message of those comments was that the benefits of such metering are mixed and contradictory since in actual application the end user may see both decreased charges at night but increased charges during daylight hours

Electric Meters
Electric Meters
(Image by Photographing Travis from flickr)   Details   DMCA
possibly along with some additional fixed charges for adopting the special metering. It can be difficult to determine how much of an advantage or disadvantage it is to adopt time-of-day metering, especially when dealing with separate, differently structured bills for supply and for delivery, perhaps even with different start and end dates and changes in what information is provided in bills now compared to even recent history. Still, a customer who is able to both limit peak-hour use and make heavy use of off-peak hour pricing can probably come out ahead.

In principle though, it seems likely that a power company that is free to set the rate schedule will make every effort to prevent the power company from losing any money because of time-of-day metering. A typical customer is unlikely to gain from adopting time-of-day metering.

But there are considerations aside from just saving money. Time-of-day is thought to promote the adoption of electric vehicles and that will help in the fight to preserve a climate that we can live with. Well, at least that is what we are led to think.

Even a customer who does not expect to save money from time-of-day metering may still feel motivated by concern about global warming; concern about reducing consumption of fossil fuels may be topmost in the customer's mind. Is this justified?

But an alternative view is to consider who it is that most benefits when a customer adopts time-of-day metering? Surely it is any company able to profit from increases in night-time demand and those are companies who have idle capacity in the low-demand hours.

In daylight hours, electric power is likely to become more dominated by photovoltaic capture of energy from the sun because that is now the cheapest way to generate electricity. But a need will remain for providing electric power when the sun is not shining. Such power might be provided by other renewable sources such as hydroelectric or wind turbines, but there are many existing fossil fuel plants that will seek to fill that role. This is an opportunity for them to increase profits and the price of the fossil-fuel company shares. The likely consequence is a delay in when these fossil fuel burning facilities will fade away.

In the second article of this series, we note that:

"Charges for the power itself (as opposed to delivery of that power) are sensibly billed as a fixed charge for each KWH consumed".

Later, this is further explored in a comment that:

It is easy to make this case for fossil fuel power plants, but much more difficult for renewable sources. For renewable power generation, supply costs become conceptually much more like delivery costs, dominated as they are by the capital expenses for constructing and maintaining the dams, wind turbines and solar farms. The same consideration for how such power is priced applies as well to the electric power supply. The situation is a bit more complicated by the fact that there is such a mix of ways to generate electric power.

Attended college thanks to the generous state support of education in 1960's America. Earned a Ph.D. in mathematics at the University of Illinois followed by post doctoral research positions at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Paul Cohen

Somehow the last couple paragraphs of this article got lost, so I'll add them below:

For a solar farm, the major expense is in construction. There are ongoing maintenance expenses for removing debris and repairing storm damage or perhaps vandalism damage of course, but just as with construction costs, these expenses are not particularly sensitive to small changes in the amount of power consumed. In fact, there will be no costs in providing a few extra KWH of power nor savings from providing a few less. Much the same can be said for wind turbines or for hydro-electric facilities. When these become the dominant ways of producing electric power, there will be little reason to continue to charge end customers for each KWH they consume. With neither supply charges nor delivery charges depending on the KWH of consumption, there will be no justification for meters to measure end-customer consumption. Electric bills will be fixed charges each month based mostly on the class of service.

Atomic power was once promoted as promising electricity so cheap as to not be worth metering. Given the extremely high costs of building and operating these facilities, that no longer seems likely. Instead, renewable energy will be what ends the practice of metering end-customer consumption.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023 at 1:13:50 PM

Paul Cohen

While politics may make it impractical at this time, it is a worthwhile mental exercise to consider what might happen if meters were eliminated even today.

The power company would find itself in the position of promising to deliver electric power at its customers' installed service level but it could no longer simply pass along the charges from the power generating companies for each KWH. It would instead have to estimate, based on past statistics, how much power it would require and roll that expense into customers' service charges. This would introduce a little risk but it would be not unlike the kind of inventory management risks that other retail businesses face.

The power company's attitude toward the generating companies would suddenly change because of this change. Unable to immediately pass along costs to its customers, the power company will be much more concerned with what the suppliers are charging. Real competition would be injected into the supply of electric power as the power company suddenly becomes concerned about the price of electric power.

In the current system might not a power company decide in favor of one supplier for other reasons? Perhaps the parent company of a supplier is the same as for the power company; why not buy from that supplier at a higher price if you can so easily pass along the charge to the end customer?

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023 at 1:38:17 PM

Joseph Aliaso

Without metered electricity, the Internet would fail, and e-commerce would die. Cows would not be milked. Dairy farmers would suffer udder loss. There would be no happy cows in California to be taxed & regulated. Without vaccinated linemen to do manly things with high voltage, Pfizer.com would lose money. What would Jesus do?

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023 at 6:26:31 AM

Paul Cohen

Render unto the Power Company what is the Power Company's.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023 at 7:03:05 AM

