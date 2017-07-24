Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Why Are Some Youths Cruel?

By       Message Suzana Megles     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/24/17

From flickr.com: Kitten {MID-145041}
Kitten
(Image by metaphoricalplatypus.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

I originally read and then wrote about Zig Zag in 2009, and today somehow I found his story again. So, it was like reading it for the first time, and I felt incredibly saddened by it and righteously angry with the cruel punks who victimized him.

This account came to me through a newsletter from United Animal Action. Here is their account of what happened to Zig Zag: "Zig Zag was minding his own business in south-central Los Angeles on one warm day, when, according to police reports and eyewitness accounts, five young teens approached the Rottweiler mix, caught him and tied him up. They took wooden boards with nails and beat him. Then they beat him with a steel pipe. Bleeding and howling, Zig Zag lapsed into unconsciousness. But the torture wasn't over.

One of the youths poured boiling water over him until he woke up. As he regained his senses, one of the teens poured lighter fluid on him and set him afire. Zig Zag tried to run, but he was beaten again until nearly every bone in his body was broken.

When the police arrived, Zig Zag crawled into their squad car and died."

On reading this, I felt terribly saddened that no one seeing this horrendous act tried to stop it. Can you believe that teens could actually do something so horrendous to an innocent dog they found on the streets? What kind of upbringing did these monsters have?

I hope the saying "What goes around will come around" will apply to these incredibly cruel punks. If any teens deserved jail time - in my opinion, these did. However, per the newsletter --the perpetrators in this case received scant punishment and were quickly back on the streets, free to harm more innocent animals. Not only did we have cruel teens, seemingly inadequate parenting, but a criminal justice system which failed to address this cruelty adequately, and which allowed the cruel perpetrators to go improperly punished.

If you are not ashamed of these horrible "punks" -people like me are. If you are not ashamed of a justice system which failed Zig Zag, then people like me are.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

I have been concerned about animal suffering ever since
I received my first puppy Peaches in 1975. She made me take a good look at the animal kingdom and I was shocked to see how badly we treat so many animals. At 77, I've been a vegan for the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Horse Racing Cruelty

Vote NO on Issue 2 if You Llive in Ohio

Leo Grillo/Delta Rescue

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

John Jonik

Become a Fan
Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008), 15 fans, 38 articles, 1560 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Some possible answers to the question:
* The teens (and older) feel powerless what with minimal or no education, inferior health care, pathetic housing, harassment by cops, minimal job opportunities, no green spaces, about zero access to alternative news/commentary, movies and games that reward ruthless violence, and etc. ---so they get some "power" by being as cruel to others, even animals, as they feel treated.

* Role Modeling by those up to the very top...who use/tolerate the death penalty, accept and promote torture, bomb innocents indiscriminately, poison at will with industrial emissions, imprison the harmless and innocent, and promote all that at "being tough"....i.e., powerful.


Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 25, 2017 at 12:07:00 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Suzana Megles

Become a Fan
Author 10457

(Member since Feb 2, 2008), 42 fans, 419 articles, 2147 comments, 88 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to John Jonik:   New Content

Thanks for your views though I find them hard to justify their cruelty because I believe that nothing justifies cruelty. As re the need for power- I can only speak for myself- as I was brought up in a Byzantine Catholic home - I never felt the need for power. Perhaps though this is more of a masculine need - right? Still-- I believe that there was something definitely lacking in these cruel teens' upbringing. With good parents, schools, and religious formation, I doubt that they would have done anything so cruel.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 25, 2017 at 12:42:15 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Suzana Megles

Become a Fan
Author 10457

(Member since Feb 2, 2008), 42 fans, 419 articles, 2147 comments, 88 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

David Pear - Do I have you to thank for the sweet kitten picture? If so - thanks and God bless.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 25, 2017 at 12:44:30 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 