I originally read and then wrote about Zig Zag in 2009, and today somehow I found his story again. So, it was like reading it for the first time, and I felt incredibly saddened by it and righteously angry with the cruel punks who victimized him.

This account came to me through a newsletter from United Animal Action. Here is their account of what happened to Zig Zag: "Zig Zag was minding his own business in south-central Los Angeles on one warm day, when, according to police reports and eyewitness accounts, five young teens approached the Rottweiler mix, caught him and tied him up. They took wooden boards with nails and beat him. Then they beat him with a steel pipe. Bleeding and howling, Zig Zag lapsed into unconsciousness. But the torture wasn't over.

One of the youths poured boiling water over him until he woke up. As he regained his senses, one of the teens poured lighter fluid on him and set him afire. Zig Zag tried to run, but he was beaten again until nearly every bone in his body was broken.

When the police arrived, Zig Zag crawled into their squad car and died."

On reading this, I felt terribly saddened that no one seeing this horrendous act tried to stop it. Can you believe that teens could actually do something so horrendous to an innocent dog they found on the streets? What kind of upbringing did these monsters have?

I hope the saying "What goes around will come around" will apply to these incredibly cruel punks. If any teens deserved jail time - in my opinion, these did. However, per the newsletter --the perpetrators in this case received scant punishment and were quickly back on the streets, free to harm more innocent animals. Not only did we have cruel teens, seemingly inadequate parenting, but a criminal justice system which failed to address this cruelty adequately, and which allowed the cruel perpetrators to go improperly punished.

If you are not ashamed of these horrible "punks" -people like me are. If you are not ashamed of a justice system which failed Zig Zag, then people like me are.

