Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Why Are Newspapers and Books Waning? Clickbait is One Reason

By       Message Martha Rosenberg     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 9/1/17

Author 1353
Become a Fan
  (79 fans)
- Advertisement -

Chicago

"People won't pay to read yesterday's news." Ouch. The remark came from a media analyst discussing the death of the daily printed newspaper and the death of home delivery of the daily printed newspaper. (See: milkman; coal delivery)

Even more painful is a cartoon of an old person wearing a paper hat made out of a newspaper and barking to a young person reading his phone, "Can your online news do that?"


Clickbait threatens newspapers and books
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Joining the New Orleans Times-Picayune and Christian Science Monitor in abandoning print altogether is the Village Voice whose writers like Alexander Cockburn, James Ridgeway, James Wolcott and Eliot Fremont-Smith, practically shaped the face of edgy, countercultural journalism in the 1980s. Alex was my editor at Counterpunch.

Clearly hard copy news is on the wrong side of history. Until the 1980s, when you'd board a commuter train you'd encounter the "newspaper curtain." (Some of us remember Dad or Granddad shrouded behind the Daily News.) The morning and evening newspaper curtains were such a defining feature of American "businessmen" in their day, Allen Ginsberg reportedly spoofed them by poking a whole in his newspaper and peeping at others on the train.

- Advertisement -

Board a commuter train in 2017 and the only people without ear buds consulting their phones are those born in the 1960s and before.

Most people want to blame the internet for clickbait-- sensationalistic and dumbed "news" hawked with headlines like: Watch! Flight Attendant Wets Pants. But the blurring of lines between news and entertainment dates back to at least 1980 when newscasts were suddenly followed by the likes of Rona Barrett on Entertainment Tonight. The seamless transferring of an audience for real news into an audience for news/gossip only flourished with the introduction of cable TV, dish TV and of course the internet.

Look at a book written before TV existed and you'll see it rambles and is not afraid to "bore" the reader because it is the only game in town. It is not yet competing with the Ed Sullivan Show or Lawrence Welk Show. Books written before the internet have similar faith in their hold on readers' time and attention. Not competing with CNN yet, they do not have manic sidebars and constant appeals to keep your attention like infomercials. Wait--there's more!

Flash forward to the real time world and anything new is by definition better than what preceded it whether a new call or text on the phone or headline scrolled below a TV show.

Needless to say the book business is struggling with nonreaders and how long a book takes to produce. They are old before they are new. Time-tested authors like Tom Wolfe, Eric Schlosser, Barbara Ehrenreich, Elizabeth Gilbert and even Bob Woodward no longer "chart" like they once did.

Of course the reason real news is losing to clickbait is the metrics themselves. Since traffic, comments----even angry ones----and the chance to go viral monetize online news sites, the temptation to go tabloid can't be resisted. Even death is entertaining and monetizing. The signature of such stories, of course, is "how well did you like this story?"

- Advertisement -

Imagine asking "how well do you like this story about new North Korea missile launches?" and you see how far we have descended.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Gary Brumback

Become a Fan
Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 1, 2011), 26 fans, 59 articles, 929 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Right on target, to be succinct w/ 9 words

Submitted on Friday, Sep 1, 2017 at 6:32:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 