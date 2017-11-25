Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Why Are Kurdish KCK Policies Successful?

By Hamma Mirwaisi

November 25, 2017, Kurdish PKK organization past 39 years of struggle and started the 40's years successfully. Kurdistan Communities Union (Kurdish: Koma Civakên Kurdistan (KCK)) is a Kurdish political organization committed to implementing Abdullah Ocalan's ideology of Democratic Confederalism. The KCK also serves as an umbrella group for all the Apoist political parties of Greater Kurdistan, including the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party-Turkey), PYD (Democratic Union Party-Syria), PJAK (Kurdistan Free Life Party-Iran), and PÇDK (Kurdistan Democratic Solution Party-Iraq). The term Apoist refers to followers of the ideology of Abdullah Ocalan ("Apo").

Since the kidnapping of Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan in the year 1999 to the present KCK is leading Kurdish people day by day. The policies of KCK is very successful because they are attracted millions of Kurds to join political parties adopted Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan philosophies in the Middle East and the world at large.

KCK are managing political parties and Kurdish military forces too. They are purchasing the weapon on the black market and providing logistic to Kurdish fighters in Kurdistan.

KCK's policies toward women and non-Kurds were very successful. KCK policies toward international communities are gaining support from the US, Rusia, Chinese, Japanese, Europian Union, South Africa, and Latian American countries too.

Islamist extremist of Turkey and Iran are leading Syria and Iraq too. Turkey and Iran are against the interest of humanity now. Iran is in control of Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Lebonan. Iran is waging war against Arab of Persian Gulf countries and Israel. Turkish Government is waging war against EU countries because they are not fighting Kurds for them.

In conclusion, KCK must be thanked by every Kurds who want freedom and peace in Kurdistan. The future of Kurdish people is shining like stars thanks to the Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan and implantation of KCK policies toward others.

References

Trump tells Turkish president U.S. will stop arming Kurds in Syria

click here

Trump briefs Erdogan on 'pending adjustments' to military support for US-backed forces in Syria

.rt.com/news/410899-erdogan-trump-fighting-terrorists/

 

