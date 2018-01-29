- Advertisement -

How can the Trump Administration can be called both anti-Semitic and the most pro-Israel government since the founding of Israel? Are you puzzled by the fact that Trump's fan club of diversity includes Netanyahu, the Nazi party and the KKK? Do you wonder why someone who hates Jews would support Israel? If you are puzzled, then you are ready for Matt Leib's video with the answers in nine minutes of satiric clarity and insights. On Newsbroke.