Ahed Tamimi was arrested and placed in an Israeli military prison at age 16 for slapping an Israeli soldier who was trespassing on her property. But she did not know freedom even before her incarceration. See why Ahed Tamimi needs to be freed--not only from prison, but also from the illegal occupation of her country--in under two minutes. Once you understand this background, it is not surprising that so much of the world is horrified at Israel's behavior.