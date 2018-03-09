Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Why Ahed Tamimi needs to be freed (video)

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 3/9/18

Become a Fan
  (85 fans)


Ahed Tamimi: Still shot from embedded video
(Image by Al Jazeera English)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Ahed Tamimi was arrested and placed in an Israeli military prison at age 16 for slapping an Israeli soldier who was trespassing on her property. But she did not know freedom even before her incarceration. See why Ahed Tamimi needs to be freed--not only from prison, but also from the illegal occupation of her country--in under two minutes. Once you understand this background, it is not surprising that so much of the world is horrified at Israel's behavior.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Ahed Tamimi"

Croatian MP: Get Ahed Tamimi out of prison and put Netanyahu in (Article) (# of views) 03/09/2018
CodePink calls for Open Courtroom in Ahed Tamimi Trial: Sign Petition (Article) (# of views) 03/08/2018
Ahed Tamimi Billboards Posted on Interstate-95 (Article) (# of views) 03/08/2018
View All 39 Articles in "Ahed Tamimi"
Total Views for the Series: 31613   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 149 articles, 3241 quicklinks, 13911 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I recently posted this link, that I had considerable difficulty finding, reposted from a few years back (originally on Common Dreams, now still in Newsday archives, a paper I briefly delivered in my teens), but I have to call it more relevant now than when it was published click here

Submitted on Friday, Mar 9, 2018 at 9:18:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 85 fans, 464 articles, 1530 quicklinks, 5097 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

thanks I will read this, i took a quick look, it looks excellent, thanks Dan!


Submitted on Friday, Mar 9, 2018 at 10:15:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 