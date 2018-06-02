From Counterpunch



Statue of Liberty

"The first time it was reported that our friends were being butchered there was a cry of horror. Then a hundred were butchered. But when a thousand were butchered and there was no end to the butchery, a blanket of silence spread. When evil-doing comes like falling rain, nobody calls out 'stop!' When crimes begin to pile up they become invisible. When sufferings become unendurable the cries are no longer heard. The cries, too, fall like rain in summer." -- Bertolt Brecht, Selected Poems

There are days I wake up, and I'm not sure what country I live in anymore.

There are days I wake up and want to go right back to sleep in the hopes that this surreal landscape of government-sanctioned injustice, corruption and brutality is just a really bad dream.

There are days I am so battered by the never-ending wave of bad news that I have little outrage left in me: I am numb.

And then I get hold of myself, shake myself out of the doldrums, and remind myself that it's not yet time to give up: America needs our outrage and our alertness and our tenacity and our fierce determination to remain a free people in a land where justice matters.

This is still our country.

Don't just sit there.

Do something.

When you hear that the U.S. government "lost" 1,475 migrant children within its care over a three-month period, in some cases handing them off to human traffickers, don't just chalk it up to incompetent bureaucrats. The Trump Administration's plan to separate immigrant children from their parents at the border should outrage anyone with a moral conscience, especially in light of the government's latest revelation that it is unable to account for the whereabouts of 1,500 of those children.

Mind you, this is not just a Trump problem. A recent report indicates that under President Obama's watch, migrant children were allegedly beaten, threatened with sexual violence and repeatedly assaulted while under the care of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials. According to Newsweek, "Border authorities were accused of kicking a child in the ribs and forcing a 16-year-old girl to 'spread her legs' for an aggressive body search. Other children accused officers of punching a child in the head three times, running over a 17-year-old boy and denying medical care to a pregnant teen, who later had a stillbirth."

ACT. It doesn't matter what your politics are or where you stand on immigration issues. There are some lines that should never be crossed -- some government actions that should never be tolerated or justified -- no matter what the end goal might be, and this is one of them. Demand that Congress stop playing politics and endangering children's lives.

When you read that Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants police to use stop and frisk tactics randomly against Americans without even the need for reasonable suspicion, don't just shake your head disapprovingly.

ACT: Call the Justice Department (202-353-1555) and read them the Fourth Amendment: "The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized."

After you watch the video of how the Transportation Security Administration, unfailingly tone deaf to the spirit of the Fourth Amendment, subjected a 96-year-old World War II veteran in a wheelchair to a patdown that left no part of her body untouched, don't just seethe in silence.

