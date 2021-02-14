 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 2/14/21

Who were the Republican Senators afraid of when they Acquitted their own attempted murderer?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 511263
Message Juan Cole
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

From Informed Comment

Donald Trump Aquitted
Donald Trump Aquitted
(Image by Gage Skidmore from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The odious Trump once smugly observed that "I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters." When it comes to the Republican base, he was clearly correct. The opinion polling shows that registered Republicans still overwhelmingly support Trump even after he unleashed a mob on the Capitol in a way that resulted in the murder of policeman Brian Sicknick.

What Trump did not imply, and what no one could have foreseen, was that even the man he shot would continue to vote for him. The 43 Republican senators who voted to acquit Trump were in mortal danger of their lives on January 6, and had they been evacuated only a few moments later than they were, some of them would likely have been taken hostage.

We know that behind the scenes the Republican senators are furious at the former president for so endangering them, and that they talk dirty about him among themselves. And yet. And yet.

The Senate on Saturday was like a sado-masochist brothel, with the Republican senators bent over and begging Trump, decked out in leather, whip and high heels, to hurt them more.

What is driving them to behave in this way? Since they are not being honest and open about their motivations, we can only infer them. Making the inferences is not all that hard.

Take House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (please!). Jamie Gangel, Kevin Liptak, Michael Warren and Marshall Cohen at CNN (especially Jamie Gangel) reported on Friday night that Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) called up Trump during the insurrection.

According to Barry Holtzclaw at The Daily News, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash) told the story.

She said McCarthy told her, "He said to the President, 'You've got to hold them. You need to get on TV right now, you need to get on Twitter, you need to call these people off.'"

[She added in a statement that Trump at first insisted that the insurrectionists were Antifa.] The President insisted, "'Kevin, they're not my people.'"...

According to Herrera Beutler, McCarthy replied, "Yes they are, they just came through my windows and my staff is running for cover. Yeah, they're your people. Call them off."

Trump, McCarthy told her, said, "Well I guess these people are just more angry about the election and upset than you are."

CNN says that at that point, McCarthy lost it and shouted, "Who the f*ck do you think you are talking to?"

McCarthy relayed the conversation to other Republican House members, including Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash), who told it publicly. Gengel was the first to get the story, and her reporting on Friday evening almost impelled the Democrats (and some Republicans) to call witnesses in the odious Trump's Senate trial. In the end, they just entered Herrera Beutler's statement into the record.

A Republican House member remarked to Gangel of Trump, "He is not a blameless observer. He was rooting for them."

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Juan Cole Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Juan Cole is an American academic and commentator on the modern Middle East and South Asia.  He is Richard P. Mitchell Collegiate Professor of History at the University of Michigan. Since 2002, he has written a weblog, Informed Comment (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rupert Murdoch's Fox postpones Pirro, as his Sky Channel is Pulled from NZ Airwaves for airing Shooter's Video

Clouds of War: Russia sends Warships as Turkey kills 45 Syrian Troops and blackmails Europe with Migration

India Doubles Iran Oil Imports: Are Trump's Sanctions Cratering?

Top 5 Mistakes GOP's Wohl Made in allegedly framing Mueller for Sex Charges

Who's Running John Bolton to Start a war with Iran? He worried even Mad Dog Mattis

Trump hands Oil & Gas to Syria & Russia as he claims "We've taken control of the oil in the Middle East"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 