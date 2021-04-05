 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/5/21

Who's Likelier to Take Your Guns Away? An Authoritarian Regime

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 56926
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bernard Starr
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

Goodby Guns--Authoritarian Regimes; designed by Starr
Goodby Guns--Authoritarian Regimes; designed by Starr
(Image by Bernard Starr)   Details   DMCA

Gun ownership and support of the Second Amendment are not exclusively Republican. In 2018, "16% of Democrats owned at least one gun, and 28% lived in a gun household," reports Statistica. The right to own guns is also backed by the growing number of Democratic gun clubs. For example, The Liberal Gun Club forthrightly states its mission "to provide a pro-Second Amendment voice for left-of-center gun owners in the national conversations on firearms." The club has 30 chapters in 34 states. Pink Pistols (LGBT gun owners) also champions the right to gun ownership and has chapters in at least 23 states with multiple chapters in several states. In the 2018 midterm election, 82% of LGBT voters cast their vote for Democratic candidates.

But Trump followers and far-right conspiracy theorists have been so intensely focused on promoting the fearmongering lie that Democrats will take away all their guns, when in fact no serious Democratic candidate has ever made such a proposal. Rather, every candidate has proposed only sensible reforms.

The real threat to gun ownership that looms is America's dangerous shift toward authoritarianism. Indeed, history tells us that it's far-right and other authoritarian regimes, not liberal democratic ones which are most likely to take guns away from ordinary citizens.

Let's look at the facts.

In every authoritarian takeover in modern history, restrictive gun ownership laws and regulations were introduced, often with severe penalties for violators. The Spartan Training Group, a special forces veteran-owned business dedicated to "providing Maryland citizens with opportunities to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights safely and legally," notes that "the most murderous governments and despots in the last 150 years limited gun ownership and, in some cases, confiscated firearms from their citizens."

In his article "A Brief History of Repressive Regimes and Their Gun Laws," Journalist Jose' Niño documents that "gun confiscation holds a special place in the halls of political repression." He points out that at the beginning of the Communist revolution in 1917, Vladimir Lenin proposed an armed people's militia. When he gained authoritarian control in 1918 the policy did an about-face. The Council of People's Commissar not only disarmed the populace, but violators also faced up to ten years imprisonment.

In Nazi Germany, if you were not a registered Nazi Party member or other authorized gun carrier and were found with a gun, you could be shot on the spot. Constitutional attorney Stephen Halbrook adds that "Disarming political opponents was a categorical imperative of the Nazi regime."

Fidel Castro gunned his way into power but once he was in authoritarian control he took guns away from the people, says a CIA document. And the Associated Press reported in 2010 that Cuban agents went door-to-door of those who had sought gun licenses to "encourage them to turn over their firearms."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Bernard Starr Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bernard Starr, PhD, is a psychologist and professor emeritus at CUNY, Brooklyn College. His screenplay "The Forbidden" a thriller set in 16th century Italy and Spain has been optioned for a feature film or TV series by Atlantic and Pacific (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Corporations Plan for Post-Middle-Class America

Mind Control: How Donald Trump Has Transformed Americans into Pavlov's Dogs

How Congress Became a 'Cathouse' of Prostitutes Paying Off Their Pimps

The Pandemic Disease of the 21st Century Is on the Rise

Reza Aslan: Why Aren't You a Jew?

Why Have Art Historians Been Silent About the Falsification of Biblical History in Artworks?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bernard Starr

Become a Fan
Author 56926
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Dec 7, 2010), 12 fans, 171 articles, 1 quicklinks, 329 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Far-right extremists who love guns are not likely to accept the truth that the very type of regime they favor would take their guns away.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 5, 2021 at 12:19:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 