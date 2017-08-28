Power of Story
Who is 'Tevgeri Azadi' to replace Corrupt Barzani and Talabani in Kurdistan?

From flickr.com: Kurdistan {MID-155789}
Kurdistan
(Image by Kurdistan Photo )   Permission   Details   DMCA
The 'Freedom Movement of Kurdistan Society' known by its Kurdish name as 'Tevgeri Azadi,' which is formed based on the Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan Philosophies. It was tough to convince the majority of Kurds in the 'Kurdistan Regional Governments of Kurdistan of Iraq (KRG) (former Northern Iraq)' region to join Abdullah Ocalan teaching.

Barzani and Talbani started to fight for Kurdish people right in 1961. Both families split in the year 1963 and continue to this day. They used Kurdish people very well for their dirty games; the Kurd of Iraq lost more than one million people from 1961-2003. The US Government invaded Iraq in the year 2003. The US Government divided KRG region among both families, each one of them; they have military, police and secret services to kill anyone who speaks out against the unjust practice by both families above.

Barzani and Talabani bought many ex-officials from the US, Israel, EU countries, Iran and Turkey by paying them from the stolen money of Kurdish people. Every member of Massoud Barzani and Jalal Talabani are ballooners without working for it one single day. The majority of Kurdish people are suffering in KRG region.

In the year 2014, the ISIS Islamic Sunni Arab terrorist attacked KRG region. Even Massoud Barzani had the secret agreement with Turkey and Sunni Arabs to sell Yazidi Kurds to them, and they promised him they would save his region (Here Turkey, Sunni Arabs and ISIS) betrayed Barzani, But Greedy Massoud went back to Turkey after PKK forces protect his region to fall to ISIS.

In time the people in KRG region are joined 'Tevgeri Azadi.' In free and clean election majority of Kurds in Iraq will vote for 'Tevgeri Azadi' if you hold an election today. 'Tevgeri Azadi' organizations are not working for Turkey, Iran, Iraq, or Syria. They are working for Kurdish people. And the majority of Kurds found out that now.

'Tevgeri Azadi' organizations enjoy the good relationship with PJAK of Iran, PKK of Turkey, and PYD of Syria. They are challenging corrupt Barzani and Talabani mafia families. It is the matter of time before they take over KRG region through the election.

Finally, there are hopes for Kurds in KRG region to be free from the injustice of Barzani and Talabani rules.

Reference

Tevgeri Azadi

http://tevger.co/Default.aspx

Mullah Saman Sangawi

http://tevger.co/Drejey-hawal.aspx?id=17020&LinkID=1

Kurdish people listening to representative of Tevgeri Azadi

http://www.rojnews.org/haber/19040/.html

 

Hamma Mirwaisi abandoned a successful career in public relations to pursue a more fulfilling life as a novelist and speaker. Since then he has written one book alone and three book with co-author Alison Buckley four best-selling Return of the (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

