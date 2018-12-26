 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 19 Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Who is Killing Indigenous Leaders in Columbia and Brazil? Newspapers say Paramilitaries~Families Blame NarcoTraffickers

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 11 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   3 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Touching 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/26/18

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (29 fans)
- Advertisement -


14 - Mother Earth Yesterday, we were 136'000 people walking in France to demand the protection of the environment. On October 7th, Edwin Dagua Ipia, Indigenous leader from ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Human Conet)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Before launching into this deeply disturbing analysis of indigenous leaders' homicides, I ask you to take a few minutes and watch the video of the funeral of this young man being buried in the mountains of Colombia. His name was Edwin Dagua Ipia; he was 25, a leader of the Nasa Tribe, and governor of Resguardo Indígena Huellas of the municipality of Caloto, in the Colombian department of Cauca.

Siembra de Sa't we'sx Edwin Dagua Ipia

- Advertisement -

.youtube.com/watch?v=F1gan2DCqy8

Shameful that only three American news outlets have covered this; one was Democracy Now, another was Newsclick, and the thorough Dec. 20 Counterpunch article by Eric Draitser (how I learned of this). I have probed deeper into news coverage in Colombia, and have distilled for you several articles from Latin American news outlets which I translated into English. Also, there has been earlier coverage of these matters.

Please ask your Senators and your Congress member to convene some hearings to investigate this slaughter of indigenous leaders in Colombia and in Brazil. That is my humble request and our call to action.

- Advertisement -

These murders were compiled by the Washington Office on Latin America in an August 2018 article, and are listed at the end of my article today:

.wola.org/2018/08/colombian-activists-killed/

>>

"Every head has a Price": Colombia pamphlet circulated with threat of death to indigenous leaders

(Coverage by Russian Television)

The Association of Indigenous Councils of North Cauca, in Colombia, denounced that paramilitary groups distribute pamphlets offering money in exchange for the murder of indigenous leaders.

- Advertisement -

"Everything that is lobbying will have its price, for each head there is value," reads the document that puts at risk the lives of governors, captains, coordinators, guards and indigenous sheriffs, warned a statement from the association.

On paper, they offer up to five million pesos (more than 1,553 dollars) for murdering the authorities, according to their position and responsibility in the communities of Cauca. The threat circulated on the same day that the leaders of the indigenous peoples toured the municipality of Caloto, in the north of Cauca, where last week they murdered the indigenous authority of the area, Edwin Dagua Ipia, 25 years old.

At the beginning of December, the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia reported that with the murder of Dagua, 36 indigenous leaders have already been assassinated, so far in the administration of the president, Iva'n Duque.

Who published the pamphlet?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10  |  11

 

- Advertisement -

Touching 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Stephen Fox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 29 fans, 360 articles, 141 quicklinks, 2664 comments, 14 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content
Compiling this article is how I spent my 2018 Christmas morning. I look forward to not only reading your comments, but also hearing that you, too, have asked your Senators and your Congress member to convene some hearings to investigate this slaughter of indigenous leaders in Colombia and in Brazil.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 26, 2018 at 1:55:54 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Disillusionist

Become a Fan
Author 6067

(Member since May 15, 2007), 173 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

You are such a good soul Stephen. I posted this on facebook and will contact my Congressmen.

I hate what the US has done to Latin America, and still are. These crimes must stop.

I haven't read your article yet but know what you are talking about.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 26, 2018 at 3:14:01 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 29 fans, 360 articles, 141 quicklinks, 2664 comments, 14 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Disillusionist:   New Content
Thank you very much. After you watch the video of Edwin's funeral, the first click here at the beginning of the article, even if you don't know Spanish, you will see even more what I am trying to put an end to.


I see no other way except to step up the media coverage and to bring it to the attention of all of the Senators, from both parties.


This video is about Trump's meeting with the new Colombian President at the United Nations, not very long ago. Are these kinds of heads of state killing indigenous leaders galvanized by Donald Trump and what they perceive as his indifference? So that they won't put any effort into stopping the paramilitaries and the narco-traffickers?



Trump meets with Colombia's president Iva'n Duque President Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with Colombia's president Iva'n Duque at the United Nations. For more info, please go to, ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Global News) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 26, 2018 at 3:25:26 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 