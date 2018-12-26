Who is Killing Indigenous Leaders in Columbia and Brazil? Newspapers say Paramilitaries~Families Blame NarcoTraffickers

- Advertisement -



Before launching into this deeply disturbing analysis of indigenous leaders' homicides, I ask you to take a few minutes and watch the video of the funeral of this young man being buried in the mountains of Colombia. His name was Edwin Dagua Ipia; he was 25, a leader of the Nasa Tribe, and governor of Resguardo Indígena Huellas of the municipality of Caloto, in the Colombian department of Cauca.

Siembra de Sa't we'sx Edwin Dagua Ipia

Shameful that only three American news outlets have covered this; one was Democracy Now, another was Newsclick, and the thorough Dec. 20 Counterpunch article by Eric Draitser (how I learned of this). I have probed deeper into news coverage in Colombia, and have distilled for you several articles from Latin American news outlets which I translated into English. Also, there has been earlier coverage of these matters.

Please ask your Senators and your Congress member to convene some hearings to investigate this slaughter of indigenous leaders in Colombia and in Brazil. That is my humble request and our call to action.

These murders were compiled by the Washington Office on Latin America in an August 2018 article, and are listed at the end of my article today:

"Every head has a Price": Colombia pamphlet circulated with threat of death to indigenous leaders

(Coverage by Russian Television)

The Association of Indigenous Councils of North Cauca, in Colombia, denounced that paramilitary groups distribute pamphlets offering money in exchange for the murder of indigenous leaders.

"Everything that is lobbying will have its price, for each head there is value," reads the document that puts at risk the lives of governors, captains, coordinators, guards and indigenous sheriffs, warned a statement from the association.

On paper, they offer up to five million pesos (more than 1,553 dollars) for murdering the authorities, according to their position and responsibility in the communities of Cauca. The threat circulated on the same day that the leaders of the indigenous peoples toured the municipality of Caloto, in the north of Cauca, where last week they murdered the indigenous authority of the area, Edwin Dagua Ipia, 25 years old.

At the beginning of December, the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia reported that with the murder of Dagua, 36 indigenous leaders have already been assassinated, so far in the administration of the president, Iva'n Duque.

Who published the pamphlet?

