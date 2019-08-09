 
 
Who is Green Shirt Guy and Why Did His Laugh Go Viral?

Green Shirt Guy And More Fun At Tucson's City Council Meeting | All In | MSNBC Green Shirt Guy, Banjo Guy, and the Sanctuary City Song Ladies really livened up local government proceedings in Tucson, Arizona this week. ? Subscribe to ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: MSNBC)   Details   DMCA
Green Shirt Guy couldn't help laughing hysterically at a MAGA-hat wearing protestor in a Tucson, AZ city council meeting, in which city officials were voting to put a sanctuary city measure on the Fall ballot. The video, which expressed the ridiculousness of the current political climate, went viral. According to the Detroit News, "The video clip from KVOA-TV has been viewed 9.5 million times" by Thursday. Turns out #GreenShirtGuy, aka comedian Alex Kack, is professionally trained to see the humor. He's also author of The Bull Moose Review.

Laughter is the best medicine.

911TRUTH

I wonder how many death threats he's received from MAGAts?

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 5:00:27 PM

nelswight

Maybe he shod run in rhe Ukraine. Comedy Central.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 7:50:55 PM

