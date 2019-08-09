Who is Green Shirt Guy and Why Did His Laugh Go Viral?

Green Shirt Guy And More Fun At Tucson's City Council Meeting | All In | MSNBC Green Shirt Guy, Banjo Guy, and the Sanctuary City Song Ladies really livened up local government proceedings in Tucson, Arizona this week. ? Subscribe to ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: MSNBC) Details DMCA
Laughter is the best medicine.
RT @AmoneyResists: #GreenShirtGuy is definitely my spirit animal. This is the best way EVER to respond to Trump supporters.
https://t.co/6G… at https://t.co/6G… - Advertisement -
— Nce (@nathaliece) August 9, 2019
RT @NickVinZant: New interview with @Alex_Kack aka #GreenShirtGuy
"The majority of this country.... understands that the loudest voices ha… at
— Prairievertigo (@Artsysunflower) August 9, 2019
Why #GreenShirtGuy couldn't stop laughing at Trump supporters news https://t.co/2FAZGSJkt7 at https://t.co/2FAZGSJkt7
— Rainer Ebbers (@pdbrebbe) August 9, 2019
Green Shirt Guy: The hero we need. #GreenShirtGuy https://t.co/iZtnEI77h1 at https://t.co/iZtnEI77h1
— Geoff Coates (@farfarnugen) August 9, 2019