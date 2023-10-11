 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Who is Advocating for the School District's Most Vulnerable Students?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
"An extensive investigation has revealed that the LAUSD office, SFaCE, improperly formed this Appointment Committee in a manner that was both improper, impotent and incompetent."

- LAUSD CAC Chair, John "JP" Perron

The CAC meets with LAUSD Superintendent Carvalho in June
The CAC meets with LAUSD Superintendent Carvalho in June
(Image by LAUSD)   Details   DMCA

The Community Advisory Committee (CAC) is the state-mandated advocate for Special Education in the LAUSD. In addition to providing the School Board, the Superintendent, and the District staff with advice about how to improve the delivery of services to the District's most vulnerable students, it educates parents on how to best navigate the complex bureaucracy. This year it is also charged with providing community input during the revision of the SELPA (Special Education Local Plan Area), the document that defines how the District will provide these services.

Despite this heavy workload, the LAUSD's CAC has yet to hold its first meeting for this current school year, leaving those with Special Education needs voiceless. I addressed this problematic situation as part of my comments during Tuesday morning's Board Meeting:

Back in June the Department of Students, Family and Community Engagement (SFACE) presented this board with a proposed membership list for the Community Advisory Committee (CAC) that purged experienced members, including the elected chair. After this was brought to your attention the approval of this list was pulled from the agenda with the expectation that the process would be revisited.

Unfortunately, the next iteration of the proposed membership was almost exactly the same as the first. However, the delay was useful in that it provided additional time to delve into the bylaws that are supposed to govern the selection process.


As was reported to you in August, these bylaws state that it is the CAC, not SFaCE, that is supposed to control the process. It is the CAC that is charged with establishing an Appointment Committee and selecting half of its members. The Appointment Committee is empowered to create the rubric used to judge the qualifications of the candidates. Since none of this was done, the item was pulled from the agenda again, once again with the hope that the proper procedure would finally be followed.


Unfortunately, there is no indication that SFaCE is willing to remedy its past mistakes. An appointment committee has not been seated by the CAC because SFaCE will not allow the CAC to meet. SFaCE is also refusing to divulge what rubric is being used in the selection process. The officers of the committee have asked for this information, but have not been given these details. So much for a selection process driven by peers.


As you have already heard, the leadership of the Parent Advisory Committee is now also alleging that SFaCE is not following proper procedures for that committee's elections. The Board can no longer remain a passive bystander to these issues. The state education code mandates these parent committees and SFaCE is supposed to provide support. Instead, they are acting like they have the right to control them. If the leadership at SFaCE cannot act in accordance with the law, then they need to be immediately replaced.

At the last CAC meeting of the 2022-23 school year, the committee was visited by Superintendent Carvalho. During the Question and Answer period, two of the CAC's elected officers described a situation where District staff forced the removal of a reading of the proposed "Improving Special Education Within the LAUSD" resolution from a prior meeting. It was suggested during this interaction that the CAC needed a staffer assigned who was outside the regular chain of command. The superintendent seemed open to the idea of having an ombudsman who could advocate for the needs of the committee when there were disagreements with staff. Unfortunately, there has been no visible progress on appointing someone to this role since that meeting.

If the CAC and the other parent committees had access to an ombudsman who is truly independent from district staff, the current deadlock may have been avoided. With no representative in the process and the School Board staying publicly silent, SFaCE has no motivation to work toward a solution and children with Special Education needs remain unrepresented. Perhaps that was the plan all along.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs, who serves as the Education Chair for the Northridge East Neighborhood Council. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend