 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts   

Who decides whether or not 5G is safe to deploy? A protocol for ensuring safer infrastructure

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 500620
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)
Who decides whether or not 5G is safe to deploy?
A protocol for ensuring safer infrastructure

by Katie Singer

In Santa Rosa, California, a cell site was installed on the utility pole without neighborhood notification in January, 2018.
Photo credit: https://mystreetmychoice.com

In the Fall of 2018, my City Council held a public hearing before it voted on an ordinance that would effectively allow telecom corporations to install cellular antennas (i.e., 5G small cell sites) on public rights-of-way as they deem fit. Before the vote, about 30 citizens spoke. Most people opposed the ordinance, referencing scientific studies that show that legally allowed levels of electromagnetic radiation (EMR) emitted by antennas on utility poles close to residences would likely harm public health and wildlife.

The councilors largely ignored these comments. In 1996, perhaps because the telecom industry aimed to deploy infrastructure for mobile networks no-matter-what, the U.S. Congress passed the Telecommunications Act (TCA); its Section 704 states that a municipality cannot deny a permit to install new telecom equipment "on the basis of the environmental effects of radio frequency (RF) emissions" if the Federal Communications Commission's RF limits are met. (Similar laws were enacted internationally.) In legal challenges to Section 704, several U.S. Circuit Courts interpreted the word "environmental" to include health. The TCA also states that if it is believed that a municipality denies a telecom permit based on environmental (or health) concerns, then the telecom company can sue that city.

Indeed, the TCA's Section 704 puts municipal leaderswho likely do not want their city sued by a telecom corporationin a bind.

About a year before my city council's meeting, I had begun to learn about electrical equipment's fire hazards. During my two minutes at the podium, I noted that our city had endured unusually high winds the previous spring. "Will a professional engineer evaluate each utility pole and certify that it can safely hold hundreds of pounds of electronic gear, including in high winds?" I asked. "Will a professional engineer certify that each cell site's fire and collapse hazards have been mitigated? Also, in the event that a cell site on a public right-of-way does collapse and/or catch fire, who will be liablethe telecom corporation, the municipality or the property owner?"

A man who spoke after mewho supported 5G's deploymentreferred to my questions and nearly shouted, "Come on! Cellular sites are not new technology!"

When the citizen-comment period ended, our city attorney went to the podium. "Councilors," he said. "In regard to Ms. Singer's questions, we trust the telecom companies."

The ordinance passed.

I began collecting photos about cell towers that have collapsed and caught fire.1 I also wondered what I could have done differently to help my city enact a safer telecom ordinance.

Who decides?

When corporations want to deploy 5G and market billions of new devices to go with it, who decides whether or not the new technology is safe?

What qualifies the experts who make decisions? Do they prioritize wildlife and public healthor corporate profit and technological developments? Do deciders look at the technology's impacts from its cradle-to-grave? Do they look from its cradle-to-7th generation?

What do the experts' evaluations entail? Do they provide forums to hear and research citizens' questions about 5G's safety and ecological impacts? Do they hold licenses? Do they hold liability for their reports?

Defining "experts"

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Remarkable New Radiofrequency Radiation Cancer Animal Study

Swedish Researcher Reports Key Studies Showing How Ants, Bees and Children Respond to Exposure to EM Radiation From Wi

Part 2 of An Electronic Silent Spring

Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity: A Summary by Dr Erica Mallery-Blythe

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 