Who are the ISIS-K, and Why Kabul

Who Are the ISIS-K, Why Causing the Mayhem in Kabul?



The explosion in Kabul killed and wounded an unknown number of innocent people. Although the victims have nothing to do with the competition between the Taliban and the ISIS-K .They are the first people to be the casualties of this conflict.

The possibility of the Taliban being the perpetrator is limited. The Taliban has already won the war and the Americans taking their people out is a god given gift for them. More than likely they have been paid well to behave themselves. Also, they know that if they kill American citizens or military personnel, there would be hell to pay. Being the owner of Afghanistan makes them more vulnerable rather than being just a rag tag group of peasant with AK-47s.

The ISIS-K name which got intruded to our vocabulary two days ago by the President Biden's reference to them are not just killing Americans. They are also declaring war on the Taliban. These groups hate each other more than they hate us. Just like gangs of large cities. They do not want another armed group in their territory. The ISIS originated and had ambition in and for Iraq and Syria. Fortunately, they were badly defeated by all major powers of the area. Every one hated those including Americans , Russians, Iranians and Iraqis.

As I mentioned in my previous article The ISIS transferred their ambitions to the non-Arabic part of the Middle East, western and central Asia. The letter K which got added to their name comes from old Arabic term Khoorasan which is a poor pronunciation of the name of Iranian state of Khorasan.

When Moslems conquered the Old Persian Empire 1400 years ago, they referred to all territories of eastern Iran including, the current Iranian state of Khorasan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and western India as Khoorasan.

They were not able to get a foothold in Iran because Iranians are Shiite and the members of ISIS are zealot Sunnis. Also the Iranian Revolutionary Guards are as bad as they are. The local Iranians regardless of being religious or not hated them anyway .Unfortunately, the other countries to the east of Iran was a fertile ground for ISIS recruitments. Their grandiose ambition is to create an Islamic state some where , hopefully in hell.

This trouble of evacuation from Afghanistan will end someday hopefully sooner rather than later but the first official act of the fight between ISIS-K and the Taliban started today by ISIS-K, and rest we have to wait and see.

