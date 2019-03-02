 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 3 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Who are the "Brutal Dictators"?

By       Message Mark Taliano       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/2/19

Author 500720
- Advertisement -

Elected Presidents Assad and Maduro are not the brutal dictators. We are.

We are the ones imposing economic warfare, and regime change wars on non-belligerent countries. We are the ones supporting terrorists who impose the death penalty on hundreds of thousands with our weapons, our command and control, our mercenaries, our air support and our terror bombings.

We are dictating our will by destroying these and other countries, by changing "regimes", by setting up non-democracies throughout the world.[1]

President Assad was elected, democratically[2], by his own people. None of the invading Western-supported terrorists were elected by Syrians. In fact, when terrorists occupy areas, elections are forbidden. Likewise, the uninvited terrorists, including the Western militaries, are the ones murdering and bombing and gassing Syrian citizens. Assad and legitimate associated armed forces are protecting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity not destroying it, as Western Newspeak would have us believe.

- Advertisement -

President Maduro, too, was democratically[3] elected. The Western-supported aspiring puppet dictator Guaido, on the other hand, appointed himself interim President, with Washington's blessing. He didn't even run for the office of President. Government and media messaging that suggests that he is a legitimate alternative to President Maduro amounts to war propaganda, and is part of a conspiracy to destroy Venezuela and impose the death sentence on countless Venezuelans (should an invasion occur), just as the Regime Change war against Syria has imposed death and disaster upon countless innocent Syrians.

Humberto Da Silva, Toronto, ON., February 23, 2019.

- Advertisement -

When Regime Change dictators "win", puppet dictators, vassals to international diktats, also win, and terrorism wins. International law, sustainable political economies, and democracy, all lose.

*

The West's Failed Efforts to Destroy Syria: The Women and Men of Syria Will Not be Caged

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Notes

- Advertisement -

[1] Nicolas J.S. Davies, "America's Coup Machine: Destroying Democracy Since 1953." AlterNet, 8 April, 2014. (https://www.alternet.org/2014/04/americas-coup-machine-destroying-democracy-1953/?fbclid=IwAR0Immo0i3WH0TurBbFti15yrBiRYXA3SLSnILL3IyGm0kiOdTrZaZxQV6k#.XHWtzDuMujA.facebook)Accessed 27 February, 2019.

[2] Steven MacMillan, "Bashar al-Assad: The Democratically Elected President of Syria." NEO New Eastern Outlook, 20 December, 2015.( https://journal-neo.org/2015/12/20/bashar-al-assad-the-democratically-elected-president-of-syria/) Accessed 27 February, 2019.

[3] Mark Taliano, "Venezuela, and Canada's Duplicitous Criminality." Global Research, 29 January, 2019. (https://www.globalresearch.ca/venezuela-canadas-duplicitous-criminality/5666689) Accessed 27 February, 2019.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author, Research Associate, Global Research

Mark Taliano Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Western-Imposed Holocaust

Imperial Disaster

Harper Government Destroys Canada's Knowledge Base With A View To Re-Creating "Canada"

Universal Healthcare Dies with a Whimper

Government Propaganda and Media Deception of the Public

Establishment Lies And Crimes Are Leading Us To The Unthinkable

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mark Taliano

Become a Fan
Author 500720

(Member since Nov 15, 2014), 8 fans, 164 articles, 361 comments, 1 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content
Elected Presidents Assad and Maduro are not the brutal dictators. We are.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 2, 2019 at 1:39:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 