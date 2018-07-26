Who Warned Patriarch Bartholomew about 15 July Coup in Turkey?

- Advertisement -

On the morning of July 15, 2016, a grey-haired man with glasses came out of the Ataturk airport in Istanbul. Catching a taxi, he went to the harbor. In about one hour and a half, the man reached the island of Buyukada. The name of the traveler was Henri Barkey, he came to a 15-16 July workshop on Middle East issues, and he had not that much time left. Entering his room in Buyukada Splendid Hotel, he got out his phone and wrote a message: "I'm on Buyukada. We must meet ASAP. Please tell me when you can come over. H." He sat on the bed nervously fiddling with his phone. At last, he received the answer: "Where and when would you like to meet? El."

I'm not sure that the events happened as depicted but just several hours after Henri Barkey's arrival in Turkey he met with Metropolitan of Bursa (and Dean of the Theological School located on the neighboring island of Heybeliada) Elpidophoros (Lambriniadis). After a short talk, Elpidophoros hastily departed to Istanbul.

- Advertisement -

Studying the details of Barkey's visit to Turkey on July 15, I found a person who witnessed the discussion between the former CIA agent and Elpidophoros. The source, who wanted to stay anonymous, claimed that Barkey and Elpidophoros talked for about five minutes in a cafe' in front of the hotel. Both were anxious. What was so important in their meeting?

Well, it's better first to understand who Henri Barkey is and why he is accused of setting up the coup attempt.

- Advertisement -

Henri Barkey was born in Istanbul, in a Jewish family from Izmir. Upon his graduation from university, he obtained the PhD in Political Science degree at the University Pennsylvania. From 1998 to 2000 he served as a member of the US State Department Policy Planning Staff and worked close with the State Secretary on the issues of Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, Iraq and intelligence. He is a former visiting scholar in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Former Director of the Middle East Program at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

He taught at Princeton, Columbia, Pennsylvania and New York Universities.

Today Barkey is a Cohen Professor of International Relations at Lehigh University. He knows Turkish, English and French. His articles are published by such newspapers and magazines as the National Interest, Foreign Policy, Politico and the New York Times. Barkey has written several books and often appears on TV channels as a political expert. His wife, Elen Barkey, is a top CIA official.

- Advertisement -

Attention should be paid to Henri Barkey's ties with Fethellah Gulen's FETO organization. He's said to have close relations with FETO head and to be a common visitor at events at Gulenists' schools, mainly in the Middle East. One of his books was written in cooperation with Graham Fuller, a former top CIA official who was a reference for Gulen's Green Card.

In November 2017, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Henri Barkey over his involvement in the coup attempt. The investigation showed that those who gathered on Buyukada that night were coordinating the mutiny. Some of the participants were accused of having ties with FETO and were arrested.

Next Page 1 | 2