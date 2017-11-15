Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
Sci Tech

Who Taught Spiders How to Spin Their Webs?

By       Message Francis     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

There are an incredible 45,749 kinds of spiders worldwide. Their displays of intelligence and planning are evident in the wide variety of webs they construct. One species, the orb weaver, a master engineer, can skillfully spin (constructs) its web into the form of a circle. All spiders are air-breathing arthropods that have eight legs, and jaws with fangs, some of which can inject venom like a poisonous snake. Arthropods are a large group of animals that have exoskeletons covering the outside of their bodies and jointed limbs. Included in the group are six-legged insects, and crustaceans, such as shrimp, crabs and lobsters. They exist world-wide except for Antarctica. They can vary in size from about the size of an ant to the size of a 12-inch (30-cm.) Giant Huntsman spider found in Laos.

Unlike most insects, spiders lack antennae and wings. The underside of their abdomens contain six types of glands called spinnerets. Spider webs are made of silk which is produced within its body and is extruded as silk threads that used to make its web. There are two kinds of silk: Sticky, stretchy, wet silk used to capture prey and non-sticky silk, that is stiff and dry, to strengthen and support the entire web. The spider walks on the non-sticky threads to keep from being stuck in their own webs.

Orb weaver spiders have eight eyes but poor eyesight. The females build their webs mainly from touch. They produce their silk threads, of which there are about five different kinds that are used for different purposes, such as alerting them to the presence of predators or to catch prey. Some of them eat their webs, which helps them replenish their silk supply. Each web is distinctive. A spider scientist can identify a spider by the kind of web he views. The webs are round and flat, and suspended by seven strands of silk usually attached to leaves, twigs, rocks or telephone poles. As it hangs from, let's say, a leaf it's attached to, the spider gets its strand of silk form that spot and attaches it to another surface. The spider then starts to spin its circular web during the night which is completed in about an hour.

One of their engineering feats is to be able to spin a web high up between two trees that may be a few feet apart. It starts by first transforming liquid silk in its unique, special glands into cotton-like, solid threads. It then pulls the silk through organs on its abdomen called spinnerets. While on one tree it raises its spinnerets into the air, and it exudes a very light silk thread that is carried by any slight breeze to the other tree. Then the real work starts. Using the thread between the trees as a tightrope walker uses his rope, the spider journeys from tree to tree hanging underneath the thread, it builds its intricate trap-home using silk threads. It proceeds step-by-step following the blueprints/directions programmed into its brain.

- Advertisement -

Not all of the threads produced in the spider's spinneret are alike. They can be thick or thin, dry or sticky, beaded or smooth and they all begin as a liquid and quickly dry in air. One of the interesting things about spinnerets is that they allow the spider to use the built-in intelligence they were born with to choose what kind of thread it should use in different parts of the web that have different uses.

In building its web, an orb spider creates silk lines, called radial lines, that go from the center of the web outward supporting the web. Threads that go that circle the web are called orb lines. Spider webs help protect spiders from predators that set up vibrations in the web alerting the spider to their presence. They also provide their builders with a trap for catching other insects they feed upon, such as flies that get stuck on the sticky threads.

- Advertisement -

Divine Mysteries

To build their complicated webs, the spider's different cells in the spider's different organs had to follow the directions embedded in their genes. The directions are a form of information, and apparently information can only come from a mind. Does this not infer that the original source must be the Mind of God? God only knows for sure!

~*~

[The information contained in this article re spiders was gleaned from scientists' articles posted on the internet via Google.]
- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

www.sganga.net
I am a 91 year-old retired educator turned writer who served 3 1/2 years in the army in WW II. I am an ardent fan of OpEd News and still concerned about the welfare of our country.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Listen up! Humanoids, devoid of compassion, have taken over America!

The Price for Being a War "Hero"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Francis "Frank" Sganga

Become a Fan
Author 55493

(Member since Nov 4, 2010), 2 articles, 3 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

There are many "Divine Mysteries" pervading the Universe. For example, close your eyes and think of your mother's face.

What actually "sees" the image? Also, what was there before the conjectured Big Bang? If the Big Bang (expansion of the Universe) occurred, where did the energy come from that triggered the Big Bang? Does the Universe have an end? Einstein says space is "curved." What is the definition of the word "curve" as used in this instance? What's on the other side of the "curve?"

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017 at 8:44:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 