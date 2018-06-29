 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Who Really Killed Martin Luther King? -- The Case against Lyndon B Johnson and J Edgar Hoover

By Greg Maybury

June 29, 2018

Book Review: Who Really Killed Martin Luther King: The Case against Lyndon B Johnson and J Edgar Hoover, by Phil Nelson 2018, Skyhorse Publishing


(Image by Skyhorse publishing)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Choose any notable event between presidents Calvin Coolidge and Richard Nixon (even beyond), such was his impact any subsequent discussion is far from complete without significant reference to J Edgar Hoover, the long-time founding Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); chances are that its Director's 'fingerprints' were all over said "event". This is one of those stories.

Such knowledge though about one of the most iconic and consequential figures in American history has only come to pass incrementally in the ensuing years after his death in 1972. Moreover, choose any significant individual public or political figure during that era, and the likelihood is that Hoover knew more about that person than they might've known about themselves. He most certainly knew much more about them than they themselves might've cared for anyone else to know, much less someone like Hoover.

One such "individual" on Edgar's 'dance-card' was the iconic civil rights leader and anti-Vietnam war campaigner Dr Martin Luther King (MLK); one such "event" was his assassination on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, TN., and the subsequent cover-up by the forces behind the murder and/or those closely aligned with them. The man who was subsequently charged with the crime, James Earl Ray, spent the rest of his life in prison, despite maintaining his innocence up until his last breath. This is an outcome we might safely opine ranks as one of the most contrived perversions of what passes for justice in the Grand American "And Justice for All" Narrative.

There can surely be little doubt now there was a high level conspiracy to eliminate King, one planned and orchestrated from the highest levels of the U.S. government on down the ranks and that James Earl Ray was framed. In short, he was the fall-guy, the patsy, and his involvement in the King assassination was both peripheral and unknowing. The essence of this preamble becomes compelling when one reads the just released book by one such "intrepid" author Phil Nelson, titled: Who REALLY Killed Martin Luther King Jr.? -- The Case Against Lyndon B. Johnson and J. Edgar Hoover.

By referencing all available evidence and documents whilst drawing upon the extraordinary work of previous authors, most notably Dr William Pepper (to whom we shall return), but others as well, Nelson delivers a thorough exposition of the real backstory behind one of modern American history's most defining and traumatic events. In the process he duly debunks both the renditions and reputations of several other authors whose names have frequently been linked with the official, yet totally bogus, narrative of his assassination, again most notably William Bradford Huie.

In doing so, as already indicated, the author shines the spotlight on two of the most reprehensible, criminally-minded public figures ever to 'grace' the political stage and be accorded the public trust in the Home of the Brave and the Land of the Free: Messrs Hoover and Johnson. Given the plethora of folks -- both living and dead -- who might fit the above profile, by any measure we can say that that is a big call.

It's axiomatic that there was no shortage of people throughout Edgar's reign who pissed him off, a not especially difficult achievement even for those who went out of their way to avoid doing so. Hoover was to be sure one of the Great Haters in that aforementioned narrative. And there can be little doubt that it was King -- along with Robert Kennedy (RFK) and his big brother John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK) -- who invited Edgar's hatred more so than anyone else.

Hoover, along with LBJ -- arguably one of the most unhinged Oval Office occupants to date, an observation difficult to refute for those who take the time to read Nelson's earlier work on the man -- conspired to eliminate King. All up then, if there is a more symbiotically iniquitous alliance in the annals of U.S. political enterprise, then this writer who'd be keen to know about it.

Insofar as Nelson's book is concerned, his meticulous deconstruction of the situation and circumstances attending the assassination and the actual (versus the fabricated) facts related to it, and the now half-century campaign to preserve intact the official narrative, must now stand as the definitive account of this extraordinary event -- as shameful as it is tragic -- in America's history.

That said, in a 'cut to the chase' kinda way, the following summary might be sufficient to inform those not overly familiar with some of the "actual facts", and set the stage for what is to follow.

i) The assassination of MLK was planned more than 2 years before, and was the brainchild of Johnson and Hoover, with Edgar's 2IC Clyde Tolson the point-man, ably abetted by Cartha "Deke" DeLoach;
ii) The motivations for Hoover and LBJ were various and sometimes over-lapping, with Hoover having a visceral hatred of King because of his activism and his race, and LBJ resenting his popularity, political influence and opposition to the Vietnam war;
iii) The plotters cunningly planned to have the assassination portrayed from the off as the work of another "lone nut", in James Earl Ray's case, '[A] vicious Southern racist and hater, stalker, [and] murderer', itself a total fabrication;
iv) It was the famed novelist, William Bradford Huie, an old crony of Hoover's, who was given a "mission" to create this meme for Ray, one whose shelf life endures to this day, and from whom so many others took their lead in its perpetuation;
v) A civil trial in 1999 exonerated Ray (who'd died in prison the previous year just over 30 years after the murder), and it found that a government conspiracy was responsible for King's murder, [and] that Ray was a 'patsy' with no knowing involvement in the hit; and most shockingly,
vi) King was not killed instantly as most people believe, but in fact was later murdered by his attending doctor who smothered him with a pillow, a contingency which had been allowed for by the plotters in the event of such an outcome.

From these basic premises, Nelson methodically unpacks this bespoke meme regarding James Earl Ray -- as removed from reality as it could possibly be imagined -- as the massive deceit that it was. He then presents us with a revised account in its place, based upon hard evidence that exonerates Ray. It needs be noted that Nelson's account is supplemented by many other authors, including Harold Weisberg, Mark Lane, and, particularly, William Pepper.

Insofar as the MLK story goes, it is to Dr William Pepper that Nelson 'dips his lid' most prominently as being his most inspired source and the most indefatigable of investigators in the search for the real truth about the man's murder, one of America's most seminal and quintessential of 'state crimes against democracy'. Pepper has written three books on this event, the latest being 2017's The Plot to Kill King: The Truth Behind the Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

opednews.com

Greg Maybury is a Perth (Australia) based freelance writer. His main areas of interest are American history and politics in general, with a special focus on economic, national security, military and geopolitical affairs, and both US domestic and (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Greg Maybury

(Member since Sep 8, 2014)


G'Day Folks,

Book Review: Who REALLY Killed Martin Luther King: The Case Against J Edgar Hoover and Lyndon Baines Johnson

REVIEW by JOHN KIRIAKOU:

'I picked up this book with more than a little scepticism. Having been a voracious consumer of JFK and RFK assassination books, I thought I'd give Phil Nelson's Who Really Killed Martin Luther King, Jr.?": The Case Against Lyndon B. Johnson and J. Edgar Hoover a try. I had already read most of the books about MLK's killing that Nelson cites in this work. And after all that, I had come to the conclusion that James Earl Ray had killed Martin Luther King. With the Kennedys' assassination a conspiracy is easier to accept: It was the mafia, the CIA, Lyndon Johnson, the Russians, the Cubans, etc. James Earl Ray's guilt on the other hand seemed to me to be more clear cut. He was caught easily, he confessed, and his retraction of his confession seemed convenient and revisionist to me. I frankly put it out of my mind. Until this book. Phil Nelson goes to the trouble that so many other authors do not of using primary source and contemporaneous documents. Like Peter Janney's "Mary's Mosaic," he makes an argument that is both compelling and very difficult to refute. How do you argue against facts? None of us want to think the worst of our government and our leaders. But sometimes we should. Sometimes a sociopath will slip through the cracks. And sometimes those sociopaths become the director of the FBI or the President of the United States. The American people have a right to know the facts of our own history. We have the right to know who killed Martin Luther King, Jr. We have a right to know if our government was involved. If it was, we have Phil Nelson to thank for shining some light on that awful crime.'

Have been a bit off-grid of late due to pressing matters related to what we call Down Under earning a quid or three, which I presume most of you have some experience of in the past if not continue to do so now.

I wanted however to give people a bit of a rev-up on Phil Nelson's recently published book on the assassination of Martin Luther King. As was to be expected in some ways, it hasn't received the attention it rightly deserves, because it goes very much against the official narrative. Even so-called alt/indie sites who pride themselves on being "fearless" in reporting the truth (no names; no pack-drill), have seen fit to ignore this groundbreaking expose of the real story behind MLK's offing.

My recent blog article/essay on same -- The Crucifixion of the Black Messiah -- resulted from a collaboration of sorts with Phil, who provided me an advance copy of the book. My review above is largely sourced from that essay.

In my view Phil has earned himself a deserved 'rep' as a discerning seeker and curator of the real truth behind some of history's seminal events, from the JFK hit to the attempted sinking of the USS Liberty in 1967 by the Israeli Defence Forces. He has now dome same with the assassination of MLK, which provides a timely update on the circumstances of his death, and is a welcome corrective to the official narrative.

Now, I can hear many of you saying that Dr William Pepper -- arguably MLK's most committed and thorough of researchers -- has been there and done that. Well yes and no! In fact Pepper has unequivocally endorsed Phil Nelson's work. So have people like Judyth Baker (see below) and John Kiriakou (see above). Phil has for his part sourced a great deal of information from Pepper and many other truth tellers over the years on the MLK thing, and has graciously acknowledged the pioneering work of them all.

I encourage you all to acquaint yourselves with the extraordinary effort Phil (IMO one of America's finest, if unsung, of investigative historians and fearless political truth-tellers), has invested in revealing what he's so diligently researched and compiled over several years. Below is what Judyth Baker had to say, and I will include other reviews in subsequent posts.

You know you're reading a good book if it's published by Skyhorse. Consider this: Nelson lists 110 books and publications cited, quoted and consulted, from both sides of the aisle. He accessed 38 Internet sources from online libraries such as the National Archives. There are 948 endnotes--many with additional details--comprising a second book unto themselves for those wanting even more information. Sixteen index pages support Nelson's 400 pages of highly readable and searchable text, along with 4 detailed Appendices. There, you'll learn of the Deep State's ongoing vendetta against "the assassin" Ray and his lawyer, William Pepper. One glance at the "comments" posted under the wholly undeserved one-star review published just before my own reveals the rancorous nature of one of Nelson's "critics." All who fight to bring truth to the fore encounter such characters: it's part of the price truth-tellers pay. I am attacked similarly, since I knew Lee Oswald--falsely accused of killing JFK--and dare to declare his absolute innocence in my books. If you want truth instead of the same old "lone nut" cover-up narrative that's always trotted out by MSM about MLK, you'll find it in the this highly-recommended book that pulls no punches.' -- JUDYTH BAKER

Greg Maybury

Editor/Publisher

Pox Amerikana

Submitted on Friday, Jun 29, 2018 at 3:33:50 PM

Author 0
