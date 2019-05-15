 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Who Really Gains from the Gulf Ship "Sabotage"

By Finian Cunningham
Author 85939
Finian Cunningham
  (39 fans)

From Strategic Culture

After oil tankers damaged in Persian Gulf, Trump warns Iran
(Image by YouTube, Channel: PBS NewsHour)   Details   DMCA
After dramatic and patently scripted warnings of "Iranian aggression" by bellicose US officials, there then follows conveniently enough an alleged sabotage incident in the Persian Gulf region implicating Iran.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo poses with a straight face that his country doesn't want war with Iran. His comments warp credulity given that American forces have suddenly escalated firepower in the Persian Gulf for the purpose of "responding" to alleged Iranian infractions.

Typically, Western news media are "reporting" (or rather, "echoing") the purported sabotage incident as if it were fact, basing their source of information on Saudi and Emirati officials, sources which have a vested interest in creating a war pretext against Iran.

Given the grotesque, barefaced lies that have emanated from the Saudi regime over the past year with regard to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and also its barbaric, mass executions of political dissidents, it is nauseating how Western media can affect to be so credulous in citing Saudi claims as reliable over the latest alleged shipping incident.

"Two Saudi oil tankers have been sabotaged off the coast of the United Arab Emirates posing a potentially serious threat to world oil supplies," reports [sic] Britain's Guardian, attributing the source of this information to the "Saudi government." What the Guardian omitted was the key word "alleged" before "sabotage." Notice how the impression given is one of a factual incident of malicious intent. Most other Western news media adopted the same reliance on the official Saudi and Emirati claims.

Tellingly, however, Saudi and Emirati officials gave no details about the "significant damage" allegedly caused to a total of four tankers.

What we seem to know is that the four vessels were somehow disabled off the UAE port of Fujairah early on Sunday. The location at sea is in the Gulf of Oman, which lies outside the Persian Gulf, about 140 kilometers south from the Strait of Hormuz. The latter is the narrow passage from the Gulf of Oman into the Persian Gulf, through which up to 30 percent of all globally shipped crude oil passes each day.

Last week, Iran once again threatened it would blockade its territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz "if" the US carried out a military attack on it. Such a move by Iran would throw the global economy into chaos from the anticipated crisis in oil markets. It would also doubtless trigger an all-out war between the US and Iran, with American regional client regimes like Saudi Arabia and Israel piling in to facilitate attacks against Tehran.

So far, there have been no official accusations explicitly made against Iran over the latest shipping incident. But the implications are pointedly skewed to frame-up the Islamic Republic.

Saudi energy minister Khalid al Falih, whom Western media have quoted uncritically, claimed that one of the vessels allegedly attacked was on its way to load up on crude oil from the Saudi port of Ras Tanura, destined for the US market. The Saudi official did not give any substantiating details on the alleged sabotage, but emphasized that it was aimed "to undermine the freedom of navigation." He called on international action to "protect security of oil tankers." Wording that the American self-appointed global "policeman" (more accurately, "thug") invokes all the time to cover for its imperialist missions anywhere on the planet.

When the US warned last week that it was sending a naval carrier strike armada to the Persian Gulf along with nuclear-capable B-52 bombers, it assumed the right to hit "Iran or its proxies" for any alleged attack on "American interests." The wording out of Washington is so vague and subjective that it lends itself to any kind of perceived provocation.

An oil tanker on its way to collect crude from Saudi Arabia for the US market? That certainly could qualify as perceived Iranian aggression against American vital interests.

Last week, Washington issued hammed-up warnings that "Iran or its proxies" was set to "target commercial sea traffic." Days later, as if on cue, the alleged sabotage of four ships appears to fit the theatrical bill.

Iran, for its part, has said it would not start a war with the US; that it will only act to defend itself from any American offensive. The foreign ministry in Tehran called the latest sabotage claims "highly alarming" and demanded more clarity from the Saudi and Emirati authorities as to what happened exactly. We can be sure that neither will come clean on that score, given their past record of calumny.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Must Read 5   Well Said 5   Valuable 3  
Author and journalist. Finian Cunningham has written extensively on international affairs, with articles published in several languages. He is a Master's graduate in Agricultural Chemistry and worked as a scientific editor for the Royal
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments

Lois Gagnon

Anyone who doesn't know this is a false flag to start another regime change war is willfully blind.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12:13:32 AM

Eddy Schmid

As in all crimes, we MUST first ask the question ;

Who Stands To Gain From This Event ?

Rest assured, it is not Iran, why would they initiate an event that could spell the death of their country ??? Do people really believe they are so stupid ???? On the other hand, check out who is making the most noise on this issue, clearly they seem to think they will gain from persuing this action. "They" being the U.S.A. However there is another possibility which no one has ever givent thought to. Currently the Saudis are waging a war with Yemen. How do we know it was not Yemenis who perpetuated this act. Funny thing, without even investigating it, the U.S. claims THEY KNOW IT WAS IRAN. Really ? Seems we've all heard such bullshit many times now, yet folks still accept such crap without a skerrick of evidence to sustain it. WHY ?????

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 3:48:02 PM

Jim Glover

But, Trump did not take the bait and begin the new war on Iran. Saudi Arabia is probably behind it or the Houthis, But what do the Houthis gain except bringing this open wound of Saudi War in Yemen to the closer attention of the world. The Houthis now vow to attack 300 targets in Saudi Arabia and UAE. And the world needs to find away to help end the Sunni/Shia, Israel Saudi/Iran China Russia, Conflicts that are great for the War Biz but bad for the future of Life on the Planet.

Trump knows there are still dirty cops still around who made up the Russia Gate Fake story of over 2 years so he goes along the "friendly intel" with "Send the Navy" to be strong in the eyes of the Dirty CIA/Pentagon cops but just like in Venezuela, the lies were exposed. If Trump was prone to blow up the world and is as insane as he is portrayed in the mass media, We would all be Dead by now. If it is as bad as we hear everyday we are lucky to be Bitchin'. I predict Trump will further the tension with more sanctions on all his "National Security Adversaries" until he is convinced that the Sanctions only make a mistakin move into world War 3 more likely and his adversaries stronger.

Submitted on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 4:33:07 AM

