Who Benefits From US Government Claims That The UFO Threat Is Increasing 'Exponentially'? - Caitlin Johnstone

Reprinted from caitlinjohnstone.com

❖ A US senate report which is an addendum to the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 has people talking due to the surprising statements it includes about the US government's current position on UFOs. I mean Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. I mean Unidentified Aerospace-Undersea Phenomena.

This latest moniker for the thing we all still think of as UFOs is the US government's way of addressing how these alleged appearances, which began entering mainstream attention in 2017, are said to be able to transition seamlessly from traveling through the air to moving underwater in what's been labeled "cross-domain transmedium" movement. Because branches of the US war machine are roughly broken up into forces specializing in air, sea, land and space operations, the notion that these things move between those domains gets special attention.

UFO enthusiasts are largely focusing on a part of the addendum which oddly stipulates that the government's newly named Unidentified Aerospace-Undersea Phenomena Joint Program Office shall not be looking into objects "that are positively identified as man-made," because of the obvious implications of that phrase. This is understandable; if you've got a government office that's responsible for investigating unidentified phenomena, you can just say it won't be looking into phenomena that are "positively identified". You wouldn't have to add "identified as man-made" unless you had a specific reason for doing so.

After years of revelations about strange lights in the sky, first hand reports from Navy pilots about UFOs, and governmental investigations, Congress seems to have admitted something startling in print: it doesn't believe all UFOs are "man-made." https://t.co/LrNgDc3auH "- VICE News (@VICENews) August 23, 2022

But for me the claim that really jumps off the page, authored by Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mark Warner, is the claim that these unidentified aerospace-undersea phenomena are a "threat" that is increasing "exponentially".

"At a time when cross-domain transmedium threats to United States national security are expanding exponentially, the Committee is disappointed with the slow pace of DoD-led efforts to establish the office to address those threats," Warner writes in the report.

"Exponentially" is a mighty strong word. Taken in its least literal sense, it means that threats to US national security from UFOs are increasing at an alarmingly rapid rate. That they have swiftly become much greater than they used to be.

