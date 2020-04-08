 
 
Who Are Your Hometown Heroes? Please write a Short Article About a Few of Them

By
By Stephen Fox and Rob Kall

Heinrich Official Headshot 2019.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA

From Rob Kall:

These are scary, high stress times, with an uncertain future. We need to be at our strongest, in terms of our psychology and our immune system functioning, so OpEdNews is making a conscious effort to pay more attention to the positives going on in the world. I mentioned this to Stephen Fox and he suggested that we start sharing information about hometown heroes, as his state's US senator has proposed. I think it's a great idea. Ideally, you will cite local people. You can do an article and write up why they are heroes or you can use a quicklink to do a link to some other article that describes a hero.

We need such uplifting thinking and ways of seeing our world. Who knows. the inspiration you produce could make the difference in one person's immune functioning-- it could save a life.

From Stephen Fox

My junior US Senator, Martin Heinrich, has come forth with a rousing campaign for New Mexicans to share great stories of heroism, altruism, and just plain clever solutions to the many problems facing us as a state and as a nation.

After I briefly considered many obvious heroes, like grocery workers, physicians, nurses, and those staffing homeless shelters and food banks, I immediately opted to nominate New Mexico's Health Secretary, Kathy Kunkel, who has been behind much of the legal machinations to clamp down our state in what maybe a painful and costly set of restrictions, but which have resulted in our state having at this writing only 13 deaths, versus more than 12 times as many in our neighbor, Colorado, and almost 6 times as many in our other neighbor, Arizona; there have been only 141 deaths reported in the entire nation of Mexico, less than Colorado or Texas.

In a global and national sense, Bernie Sanders certainly deserves this accolade, given the important and vital work he has done in discussing the coronavirus and what must be done to stem its course, like asking his Wisconsin supporters not to risk their lives by going out to vote.

There is no point in worrying about something you can't influence or change, so I am seriously eschewing and avoiding tempting gloom and doom conclusions and discussions, especially those that point blame on this sector or that street in New York City (you know the one with all of the stocks being sold?). We all know that the so-called "relief" package is even more of a bail out for the super wealthy than the big one ins 2008 was.

Seriously, if people want to do that, to wallow in anger and contempt, they are not really much different from hogs wallowing in the mud because that solves next to nothing that needs to be solved.

Face the facts: politically, and ideologically, we are in an unarguable shambles. We will be in what should be a brief mourning for the candidacy of Bernie Sanders, and then we have to move on. America's problems are not going to vanish or go away just because for whatever personal reasons our true national hero is leaving the race.

When you trust a candidate, you have to grant them the accord and space to let them do what they think is the right thing to do. I am sad, of course, having invested 5 years of lots of hard work and creative strategizing into helping Bernie. I don't regret a minute of it, except when I think about how things might have been different if such and such had been done, in this case above all, seeing Bernie really challenge the vast number of Biden lies during the debates and the many other chances he had to do so, as well as getting Shaun King on the campaign trail in South Carolina to reveal how much of Biden's so-called "civil rights history" was nothing of the kind, totally fictitious. You would think African Americans like Kamala Harris and James Clyburn could have recognized that on their own rather than jumping on the King Maker Biden Bandwagon.

I really encourage people far younger than I am, as well as those older ones able to pull up stakes, to seriously consider expatriating to another nation, because when whoever wins the Presidential race wins, the US is still going to get uglier and uglier. Let's just leave it at that.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

My US Senator Martin Heinrich had this to say earlier this week:

The coronavirus pandemic has brought upon some of the most challenging times many of us will ever face. But it has also shown us how dependent we are on one another for support. So many of you are showing up in moving ways to demonstrate our state's trademark creative tenacity and incredible ingenuity in the service of our fellow New Mexicans.

Staying home will make a real difference for our health care workers who are working day and night to save lives. I would like to take a moment to recognize the many New Mexicans who are showing what it means to support each other during this trying time.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Stephen Fox

  New Content

What incredible gall and stupidity for Alyssa Milano to say that Bernie Sanders is "intellectually bankrupt"!

It is incomprehensible to me that anyone could say or think that in anything other than a vicious calculated campaign smear.

Even a hack job by a paid journalist would show more requisite politeness. If she thinks that saying this is going to be helpful to Biden, then she is in for the inevitable rude awakening. The reason for her saying this is no doubt that earlier, she got criticized by "Bernie Bros," probably all no more than a contrived set up. This is even more offensive to me than Whoopi Goldberg being so rude to Bernie on "The View."

But "intellectually bankrupt"? Are you serious? Excepting Steven Spielberg and a very few few others, almost all of Hollywood is "intellectually bankrupt."

This iegregious insult is coming from a mere actress who is known for her roles as such intellectually bankrupt films as Samantha Micelli in Who's the Boss?, Jennifer Mancini in Melrose Place, Phoebe Halliwell in Charmed, Billie Cunningham in My Name is Earl, Savannah "Savi" Davis in Mistresses, Renata Murphy in Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later, and Coralee Armstrong in Insatiable. Her new book might be as intellectually challenging as "I Love Lucy" (no offense intended to Lucile Ball).

If Biden wins, Alyssa is guaranteeing herself as the new Kellyanne Conway or the next Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but I don't think that is going to happen, folks. Now, if she had said America is Intellectually Bankrupt, I would find that more credible, but Bernie is the one exception to such a charge. His ideas might still save our nation's future.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 8, 2020 at 7:10:04 PM

Author 0
