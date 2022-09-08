 
 
White Supremacy

White Supremacy

"You have to get over the fear of facing the worst in yourself. You should instead fear unexamined racism. Fear the thought that right now, you could be contributing to the oppression of others and you don't know it. But do not fear those who bring that oppression to light. Do not fear the opportunity to do better."

Ijeoma Oluo

"The world does not need white people to civilize others. The real White People's Burden is to civilize ourselves."

Robert Jensen

"When you have only ever experienced privilege, equality feels like oppression."

Adam Rutherford

(Image by Reynardo)
Maryland Solidarity Brigade Projection - Dismantle White Supremacy on General Lee Statue in Richmond VA (Photos curtesy of Richmond DSA)
Maryland Solidarity Brigade Projection - Dismantle White Supremacy on General Lee Statue in Richmond VA (Photos curtesy of Richmond DSA)
(Image by Backbone Campaign)

White supremacy; self-anointed, egoistic, and deified

Land thefts, slave ships, oppression and genocide

White supremacy signed up the Pride for its scary roar and ruthless ride

Creating scorched-earth, merciless, world systems

A dangerous real-time, zero-sum game of thrones, lacking truth, care or wisdom

Annihilating planetary resources, societal kinships and vital life-cisterns.

It's gonna be our way, or the highway; reason, and logic be panned

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria. My career spans the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland (World Health Organization, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Nigerian energy sector(Shell Petroleum, (more...)
 

