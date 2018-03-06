Power of Story Send a Tweet        
White Plight in South Africa: Land Confiscation, Discrimination, Lynchings, Genocide Warning

Whites in South Africa are facing daily lynchings, employment discrimination, the threat of land confiscation, and the threat of genocide.


The South African government is on the verge of seizing white land without compensation. Will this be the final liberation of South Africa from the white colonizers, or will it be a moral tragedy and lead to famine?

The story of South Africa, like many colonized countries, is morally complicated. The whites brought advanced medicine, modern infrastructure and modern farming. Apartheid SA became a destination for immigrants from all over Africa, with the second-highest standard of living on the continent, only surpassed by Libya under Gaddafi. The African population grew from ~1 million to ~40 million as a result of higher life expectancy, high immigration and high birth rates.


The history of white colonization is complicated because the land changed hands among African groups before the whites arrived. Aside from the whites having seized the land from people who previously seized the land, they also built up family farms over 8 generations. Even if they are giving the land back to the small first-people minority (which remains to be seen), they are giving back valuable farms that were previously wild herd lands with much smaller productive capacity. Is it just to seize their ancestral farms without compensation?


Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Seth Rutledge is a writer and activist from Syracuse, NY. Follow him on Twitter https://twitter.com/SethLRutledge

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

