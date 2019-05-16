 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 6 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 5/16/19

White Men and Identity Politics: Bill Maher Edition

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   5 comments
Author 3066
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Amy Fried
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)

Bill Maher by David Shankbone.
Bill Maher by David Shankbone.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Bill Maher likes to describe himself as a liberal Democrat. And sure, when he announced that he was donating $1 million to the Obama campaign, that probably helped. But as a white man obsessed with accusing Democrats of practicing "identity politics," he's doing the party, and liberals, no favors.


Some of his more outrageous outbursts, in his quest to purge Democrats of any mention of power differences based on identity include:

- Advertisement -


* His challenging of Julian Castro's concerns with immigration, as being too close to his own identity, "'saying it was like if former President Barack Obama had first come out by campaigning on reparations or affirmative action.'" (What are the issues you're too close to, Bill?)


- Advertisement -

* His interview with Stormy Daniels, where she repeated her claim, that her decision to have sex with Donald Trump - even though she didn't want to - was not harassment or victimization. Maher's reply: "that more feminism" than the #MeToo movement. But some point out that it was actually a classic case of sexual harassment, as Trump was dangling the possibility of a role on his reality TV show (an offer which disappeared when she declined to have sex with him again.)


But perhaps the saddest aspect of the encounter was the fact that Daniels relied on age old rape culture "rules" to decide that she had no choice to submit to him, as she was alone with him in a hotel room. The fact that Maher thinks that "real feminism" means submitting to rape culture, attests to his warped view of feminism.


* He asked Zerlina Maxwell to defend the booing of Bernie Sanders at the "She The People" forum. Thankfully, Maxwell called B.S. on Maher's obsession, by pointing out that "identity politics" is simply civil rights.


- Advertisement -

The funny thing about the charge of identity politics, is that it goes without saying that white men can't be practicing it. They don't need to, of course. When they look to most of the decision makers in our government, they see themselves. When they study history, they hear about themselves. They don't feel compelled to have sex with people they are alone with. They don't have to risk their lives in order to exert sovereignty over their own bodies. They never have to be defensive about advocating for people they empathize with, because it is accepted that white men are just "regular people." Thus, the latest refrain among the ever expanding field of Democratic presidential hopefuls, is that we need someone who can resonate in the "heartland," among "rural voters." It goes without saying, that women and people of color don't fit the bill. A recent Vox article notes that "electability" is often a code word for white and male.


Ta-Nehisi Coates made this point most eloquently, in his brilliant article, "The First White President."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Amy Fried Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Amy Fried applies her Ph.D. in Organizational Behavior to writing and activism on church-state separation, feminism, reproductive rights, corruption, media and veganism.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What Erectile Dysfunction Ads Say About Our Culture and Our Health

Why Disability is a Feminist Issue

What Makes a Good Leader?

Confessions of a Junk Food Vegan

Old Enough to be Raped

FILM REVIEW: Half the Sky: A Must-See Problem, A Flawed Solution

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Amy Fried

Become a Fan
Author 3066
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 4, 2006), 8 fans, 127 articles, 277 quicklinks, 1182 comments, 96 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

To be clear, I agree with Maher on some things, & he's often quite funny.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:11:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 2677 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

As far as I'm concerned Maher's a scumbag. I couldn't care less about anything he has to say.

Having said that, this piece has little to do with the actual meaning of "identity politics", which is something most of the Democrats are definitely practicing quite blatantly.

You're talking mostly about something else altogether.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:57:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Amy Fried

Become a Fan
Author 3066
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 4, 2006), 8 fans, 127 articles, 277 quicklinks, 1182 comments, 96 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

OK, what is your idea of the "meaning" of identity politics?

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12:02:09 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
nelswight

Become a Fan
Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 81 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

First article I've seen from Ms Fried, seems rightly to appreciate scumbags.

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:02:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Amy Fried

Become a Fan
Author 3066
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 4, 2006), 8 fans, 127 articles, 277 quicklinks, 1182 comments, 96 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to nelswight:   New Content

Uh, could you clarify? Not sure how you mean "appreciate."

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:38:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 