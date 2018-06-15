Power of Story Send a Tweet        
White House turns to job fair because no one wants to work for Trump

By Eric Boehlert

6/15/18

From Share Blue

Even Republicans in Washington, D.C., don't want a job at Trump's White House.

Donald Trump
The flailing Trump White House, which has set modern-day records for departures and firings, is being forced to host job fairs because it's having so much trouble getting people to work for the administration.

"'Interested in a job at the White House?' is the subject line of an email that was blasted out widely to Republicans on the Hill late Wednesday advertising the upcoming event," Politico reports.

The news is stunning and embarrassing for a couple of reasons.

First, the administration has been operational for a year-and-a-half, yet it's still casting about for West Wing employees. This kind of hiring should been handled a long time ago.

Secondly, White Houses don't usually have to go hunting for job applicants. "Typically jobs in the executive branch are coveted career-making opportunities," Politico notes.

But this White House, overseen by a pathological liar who's ensnared by scandal, is known to be a "miserable place to work," in the words of Trump's chief of staff John Kelly.

Just recently, the communications department was under siege, and became the target of an internal "purge" when someone leaked an embarrassing quote from a Trump aide who joked about Sen. John McCain dying from brain cancer.

Working for Trump has simply become toxic for lots of Republicans.

Note that serving as the President's personal attorney also used to be seen as a crowning career win among white-collar attorneys. But then again, Trump has turned tradition on its head.

Earlier this year, a string of high-profile lawyers made it publicly known they did not want a job at the White House working as Trump's legal counsel.

In the end, he had to settle for Rudy Giuliani, who has since made a fool of himself with a string of incoherent television interviews as he tries to fend off criminal allegations away from Trump.

The news of the desperate jobs fair come as CBS News reports White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and her deputy Raj Shah, "are both heading for the exit."

Meanwhile, the position of communications director has sat vacant since Hope Hicks departed in March.

opednews.com

Eric Boehlert is the author of Lapdogs: How the Press Rolled Over for Bush (Free Press, 2006). He worked for five years as a senior writer for Salon.com, where he wrote extensively about media and politics.
 

