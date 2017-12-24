Power of Story Send a Tweet        
White House "Supersize Me!"~~~Canadian Journalist Lives through Donald Trump's Diet for a Day

We summarize a brilliant article by Canadian journalist, Chris Johns, published earlier today in the Toronto Globe and Mail, and add some observations of our own from the consumer protection vantage point, with obvious concern for what is happening medically to the President.

This is the original article by Chris Johns:

Donald Trump's diet is driven by fear. I tried it for a day

(All of that above article is copywritten so to read it all click here. I know you will enjoy reading it, plus learn a lot in terms of the international nutrition perspectives of one incisive journalist working for Canada's most important paper. I thank the Globe and Mail for clarifying what is and what it not possible in terms of republishing and simply quoting his article.

Chris Johns experiments with eating like the most powerful man in the world, and lives to regret it.

Chris Johns experiments with copying the diet of Trump, one of the most powerful men in the world, with a diet worse than most 8th graders in the United States. The Canadian Journalists comes to regret this stunt for a very important story, very much like Morgan Spurlock's epic experiment with McDonald's in Supersize Me over the course of a month, except Chris' experiment was only for one day!

If you never saw the 2004 film, Supersize Me, please take the time to watch this here:

At 7:22 AM, Chris Jones is finishing off his second diet coke, with the goal of reaching Trump's 12 per day. As he put it, "I'm hitting the aspartame hard to get inside the mind and gut of the most powerful man in the world. I'm adopting the POTUS diet for the day."

At 7:50, Trump has a breakfast of burnt bacon, and eggs, over hard, part of his lifelong fear of germs. Does the White House physician every apprise the President that bacon almost always has 2 kinds of carcinogens, sodium nitrite, sodium nitrate which become more lethal and carcinogenic when they are heated, bond with amino acids, and form nitrosamines?

Sodium Erythorbate is there also: When used in processed meat such as hot dogs and beef sticks, it increases the rate at which nitrite reduces to nitric oxide, thus facilitating a faster cure and retaining the pink coloring. Chemists say that as an antioxidant structurally similar to vitamin C, it improves "flavor stability" and might prevent the formation of carcinogenic nitrosamines, but I don't believe a word of that corporate generated malarkey.

Then the President generally washes down this overcooked breakfast with Diet Coke #3.

At 8:52 AM, the caffeine in the diet coke interacted with the nitrosamines in the overcooked bacon to make the journalist angry enough to "berate a lackey. I look around, but fortunately, my three-year-old is at daycare".

At 10:08 AM, while talking with a friend in the neighborhood, he has Diet Coke #4.

[A few days ago, Russell Blaylock, MD Neurosurgery, an esteemed and decades long opponent of aspartame, told NewsMax in an interview for an article that ""The evidence of the damage they do is profound, and if he doesn't get off this stuff, he's going to end up demented," says Dr. Blaylock."I've seen people who had to be institutionalized with dementia because they drank large amounts of aspartame." In addition to causing neurological problems, aspartame also increases the risk of cancer. "Two big cancers -- lymphoma and leukemia -- are the two most associated with diet drinks, but another big danger is pancreatic cancer," he says. Pancreatic cancer is exploding because people are drinking tons of these drinks.]

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

Stephen Fox

I genuinely hope some physician gets through to President Trump well before the next 3 years elapse.


The future of America might depend on him getting off the aspartame, the junk food, the diet cokes, the french fries, the nitrosamines, etc.



Donald Rumsfeld & Aspartame Scandal Pepsi and Searle are great examples of how Rumsfeld and his cronies interact for favor and access. Pepsi CEO Donald Kendall achieved unprecedented access to Nixon- even during the Watergate...
David William Pear

Excellent article and very persuasive.

I have struggled with food addictions all my life. It is obvious that the junk food manufacturers know how addictive their ingredients are, how to hook children, and how harmful they are to the public health.

Sugar is the worst of my addictions, but also fat and salt. I have never thought that using sugar substitutes made any sense. I cannot ever recall seeing a person lose weight by putting a substitute for sugar in their beverage while eating a big slice of cheesecake, cheeseburgers, French fries, potato chips, and pizza, for examples.

I have always avoided high fructose corn syrup and sugar substitutes, convinced that they are very harmful. You have made a believer out of me about Aspartame, and I am sure there are many other harmful ingredients as you mention.

In my old age I have tried to stay on a vegan diet, with no added salt , oil or alcohol . Lots of raw and boiled fresh vegetable, beans, legumes, and whole grains, limited nuts and occasional wild ocean fish. But it is so easy to fall off the wagon.

Now that I am nutritionally educated I know how to get back on the wagon. I highly recommend people read the book "Eat to Live". It is very scientific and not a "fad diet".

P.S. I don't think we can wait for Trump to get cancer. The mental disease caused by his diet is really scary.

Stephen Fox

Thank you very much. Your appreciative words mean much to me, especially as Senior Editor here at OEN.


I want to encourage each and every reader to let a few victims of aspartame poisoning know (and there are many of them around each of us) not only to watch Cori Brackett's video on YouTube, Sweet Misery, for free, but if they want to partially undo the harm done by aspartame and get what is left of it in their systems out of their systems, even long after they quit using it, look up Neurosurgeon Russell Blaylock's regimen with the search term: WHAT TO DO IF YOU HAVE USED ASPARTAME.


Whatever you can do to share this article via friends and Facebook groups, if you are in any, would be appreciated immensely, because I am in Facebook Jail for sharing only six times this morning an article about the Democrat in Texas running for the seat held by Ted Cruz, whose name is Beto O'Rourke. I am really tired of these kinds of content driven abuses of our Freedom of Speech. I have a way of dealing with it which aI will write soon about for OEN.


In conclusion, do you remember this guy? Classroom friendly, clipped down the movie, SuperSize M. into an essential 2 minutes for grade-school classrooms. It answers the question very practically: what happens if I eat too much junk food?



SuperSize Me- classroom friendly I have clipped down the movie, .SuperSize Me. into an essential 2 minutes for grade-school classrooms. It answers the question very practically, .what happens if I eat too much junk food?....
David William Pear

Supersize Me is a great documentary, and it was one of my first in my food education. There are many good documentaries that have been produced over the years, and I have watched all that I could find on Netflix. I don't normally search YouTube, but I am now finding many documentaries on a wide rage of subjects there. The internet is a great learning tool if one wants to use it as such. While there is a lot of junk on the internet, the free nature of it allows the cream to rise to the top, if one wants cream (no pun intended using a food analogy, nor a recommendation for any dairy products, especially the mass manufacturing of animal products---well that is another subject of the government kowtowing to industry).

Sorry to get off topic of your anti-Aspartame topic, which you are documenting and publicizing the as an urgent food/drug crisis. I am old enough to remember cyclamates when it was considered a miracle product for reducing empty calories and thus not considered a bad. That was a different era when the FDA was more proactive and saved the public the horrors of thalidomide.

The government has always bended to profit driven industry. It has gotten a lot worse though after the demise of the government being respected as a liberal force to be used for social good from prison reform, anti-poverty programs, public education, etc. It used to be accepted that government was the solution to the contradictions of capitalism.

You have convince me that Aspartame is an alarming public health crisis, especially now with the POTUS a drug addict. A dangerous sociopath such as Trump is compounded by his substance abuse.

You and I have had our differences e.g. North Korea, so I want to make it very clear that my opinions, comments and articles have no bearing on my being a volunteer editor. As far as I know, OEN has no editorial opinions other than it being a progressive website. Like any other writer at OEN I a free to express my own opinions as long as like everybody else I do not violate the minimal community standards here. I really respect Rob for the wide latitude he gives to his volunteers. Whenever I am out of line I expect to be flagged like anybody else. Likewise when I express agreement it is not an endorsement from OEN. But thank you for your sincere flattery of my unpaid work for the OEN community. It really is a labor of love.

P.S. Rather than hijack your article, I really need to publish my long delayed article on my personal experience and 'redemption' from unhealthy food addictions. Obesity too is at a crisis level and I think it plays into the Aspartame crisis as if Aspartame were a harmless way to avoid empty calories. One can actually eat almost unlimited amounts of healthy foods like unprocessed vegetable and fruits. I use as an example animals in the wild who spend almost all of their waking hours seeking out and eating natural foods without becoming unhealthy and obese. Domesticated animals are another story, and it is obvious that the pet food market has addicted our pets to an unhealthy diet of process 'food'. You have me wondering if they put Aspartame in pet food, or some other addicting drug?

Stephen Fox

Excellent points, and I am sure it will be a very good article, in due course.

