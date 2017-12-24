- Advertisement -

We summarize a brilliant article by Canadian journalist, Chris Johns, published earlier today in the Toronto Globe and Mail, and add some observations of our own from the consumer protection vantage point, with obvious concern for what is happening medically to the President.

This is the original article by Chris Johns:

(All of that above article is copywritten so to read it all click here. I know you will enjoy reading it, plus learn a lot in terms of the international nutrition perspectives of one incisive journalist working for Canada's most important paper. I thank the Globe and Mail for clarifying what is and what it not possible in terms of republishing and simply quoting his article.

- Advertisement -

Chris Johns experiments with eating like the most powerful man in the world, and lives to regret it.

Chris Johns experiments with copying the diet of Trump, one of the most powerful men in the world, with a diet worse than most 8th graders in the United States. The Canadian Journalists comes to regret this stunt for a very important story, very much like Morgan Spurlock's epic experiment with McDonald's in Supersize Me over the course of a month, except Chris' experiment was only for one day!

If you never saw the 2004 film, Supersize Me, please take the time to watch this here:

- Advertisement -

At 7:22 AM, Chris Jones is finishing off his second diet coke, with the goal of reaching Trump's 12 per day. As he put it, "I'm hitting the aspartame hard to get inside the mind and gut of the most powerful man in the world. I'm adopting the POTUS diet for the day."

At 7:50, Trump has a breakfast of burnt bacon, and eggs, over hard, part of his lifelong fear of germs. Does the White House physician every apprise the President that bacon almost always has 2 kinds of carcinogens, sodium nitrite, sodium nitrate which become more lethal and carcinogenic when they are heated, bond with amino acids, and form nitrosamines?

Sodium Erythorbate is there also: When used in processed meat such as hot dogs and beef sticks, it increases the rate at which nitrite reduces to nitric oxide, thus facilitating a faster cure and retaining the pink coloring. Chemists say that as an antioxidant structurally similar to vitamin C, it improves "flavor stability" and might prevent the formation of carcinogenic nitrosamines, but I don't believe a word of that corporate generated malarkey.

Then the President generally washes down this overcooked breakfast with Diet Coke #3.

- Advertisement -

At 8:52 AM, the caffeine in the diet coke interacted with the nitrosamines in the overcooked bacon to make the journalist angry enough to "berate a lackey. I look around, but fortunately, my three-year-old is at daycare".

At 10:08 AM, while talking with a friend in the neighborhood, he has Diet Coke #4.

[A few days ago, Russell Blaylock, MD Neurosurgery, an esteemed and decades long opponent of aspartame, told NewsMax in an interview for an article that ""The evidence of the damage they do is profound, and if he doesn't get off this stuff, he's going to end up demented," says Dr. Blaylock."I've seen people who had to be institutionalized with dementia because they drank large amounts of aspartame." In addition to causing neurological problems, aspartame also increases the risk of cancer. "Two big cancers -- lymphoma and leukemia -- are the two most associated with diet drinks, but another big danger is pancreatic cancer," he says. Pancreatic cancer is exploding because people are drinking tons of these drinks.]

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3