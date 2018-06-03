Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Which United States Are We Talking About?

By       Message Em Sos       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 509442
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)


(Image by Wikipedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

We can continue obfuscating and making excuses until hell - becomes even hotter -- more unsustainable or... we can begin to not let them get away with dividing us in order to continue ruling. We need to actually develop a capability for distinguishing between the forest and the trees. At this point in our (humanities) trajectory, short-sighted "Identity Politics" must necessarily be of secondary concern.

If all those who proclaim to profess faith in a one-god religion, all sprung from a shared wellspring -- a universal consciousness -- that we are all one, then there needs to be a paradigm shift, for this is where the inner confliction arises. It is between what we say we feel, and how we act out in reality. What the propagandist persuaders have achieved is beyond even their own wildest imaginations!

We have all surreptitiously been transmogrified into commodified personifications of an overarching corporate hypocrisy!

- Advertisement -

The Hitlerite regime, in actuality, rather than succeeding in exterminating in its entirety European Jews as a population, 'only' succeeded in destroying and forevermore finally totally corrupting the Judaic religion, without having attained its delusional goal for the continent of Europe to be Judenrein ('free of Jews'). They were after lebensraum (tantamount to settler colonialism), not unlike what the ideology of Zionism has become. Give them an inch and they want the whole yard. This is the manifestation of greed.

What the Israeli "ethno-religious" State is perpetrating against indigenous Palestinians is a replication of the atrocities carried out against them, during WWII, yet, seventy-three long years after the cessation of these horrors, conducted against them, this group of human beings, in the name of their own self-survival, is carrying out a repeat performance of what was done to them; only in this round of history they are the perpetrators and NOT the victims. They will not recognize in themselves, let alone acknowledge, the brutes they have become! None are yet, at this late point in time, able to admit to themselves that the intent of what their state is committing in their name against Palestinians is genocidal.

- Advertisement -

click here

After three-hundred plus years, Americans are still unable to openly and honestly address racism and slavery, as well as other atrocities they have committed, even further back in time.

Having said that, it surely must be apparent to all by now, except perhaps the ingrained bigots, that the Israelis are definitely NOT the lone, exceptional oppressors and genocidal maniacs of world history. This is not apologetics for Israel. It is merely stating a fact of history.

The question, then, becomes: Just what is the psychic block that prevents entire populations from reflecting on, and truthfully addressing, their own abominations -- inhumanity done unto others?

- Advertisement -

Here is one hypothesis; again, not to be interpreted as apologists.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Free thinking, animate, global subject, as competent as the next humane being, to dialogue on the matter of our species continued survival on mother Earth.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Mike Whitney's Tom Friedman Paean to a Saudi Tyrant

If Only They Will See: First-Hand Factual Histories' Observations Are Ample Enough Reference.

For 400 Years, Talking and Talking... and Talking

Supremacist Mindset is As Old As White Settlement of the United States Itself

Reply to Congressman Kinzinger

Response to Alon ben Meirs: Gaza --- A Disaster In The Making

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Em Sos

Become a Fan
Author 509442

(Member since Jul 23, 2017), 3 fans, 14 articles, 1 quicklinks, 118 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Susan Abulhawa is an astonishing American writer of Palestinian ancestral heritage, who I came to, through a recent open recommendation of Josh Mitteldorf. Her novel Mornings in Jenin, 2010 is, I think, the best autobiography of the heart, I have ever come across. She writes, and speaks, with such heartbreaking virtuosity; every character and event portrayed was brought home to me as if it was my own lived experience, yet I was not directly caught up in this on-going tragedy.

I cannot yet come to grips with, nor comprehend fully, why I was so emotionally touched and transported. Somehow, I feel reading this novel has changed something in me, to my core.

The horrors committed in her chronicle of Palestine, proved to me once and for all that I'm still capable of sobbing, for this is what it took to release me from the long pent up rage I have felt toward Israel.

My paradigm has been irretrievably shattered.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 3, 2018 at 1:39:00 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 