We can continue obfuscating and making excuses until hell - becomes even hotter -- more unsustainable or... we can begin to not let them get away with dividing us in order to continue ruling. We need to actually develop a capability for distinguishing between the forest and the trees. At this point in our (humanities) trajectory, short-sighted "Identity Politics" must necessarily be of secondary concern.

If all those who proclaim to profess faith in a one-god religion, all sprung from a shared wellspring -- a universal consciousness -- that we are all one, then there needs to be a paradigm shift, for this is where the inner confliction arises. It is between what we say we feel, and how we act out in reality. What the propagandist persuaders have achieved is beyond even their own wildest imaginations!

We have all surreptitiously been transmogrified into commodified personifications of an overarching corporate hypocrisy!

The Hitlerite regime, in actuality, rather than succeeding in exterminating in its entirety European Jews as a population, 'only' succeeded in destroying and forevermore finally totally corrupting the Judaic religion, without having attained its delusional goal for the continent of Europe to be Judenrein ('free of Jews'). They were after lebensraum (tantamount to settler colonialism), not unlike what the ideology of Zionism has become. Give them an inch and they want the whole yard. This is the manifestation of greed.

What the Israeli "ethno-religious" State is perpetrating against indigenous Palestinians is a replication of the atrocities carried out against them, during WWII, yet, seventy-three long years after the cessation of these horrors, conducted against them, this group of human beings, in the name of their own self-survival, is carrying out a repeat performance of what was done to them; only in this round of history they are the perpetrators and NOT the victims. They will not recognize in themselves, let alone acknowledge, the brutes they have become! None are yet, at this late point in time, able to admit to themselves that the intent of what their state is committing in their name against Palestinians is genocidal.

After three-hundred plus years, Americans are still unable to openly and honestly address racism and slavery, as well as other atrocities they have committed, even further back in time.

Having said that, it surely must be apparent to all by now, except perhaps the ingrained bigots, that the Israelis are definitely NOT the lone, exceptional oppressors and genocidal maniacs of world history. This is not apologetics for Israel. It is merely stating a fact of history.

The question, then, becomes: Just what is the psychic block that prevents entire populations from reflecting on, and truthfully addressing, their own abominations -- inhumanity done unto others?

Here is one hypothesis; again, not to be interpreted as apologists.

