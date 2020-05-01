 
 
Where to play Online Poker in the US

online gambling and poker games
(Image by verchmarco)   Details   DMCA

Your ability to play poker in the United States is very much dependent on where you happen to live. By intention or, via a happy accident, certain residents of the US may well find themselves able to access a host of online operators or, their state may simply bar access to those sites.

Those looking on from outside may see a confusing situation. There's no doubt that the landscape is changing but, rather than place a country-wide ruling on the situation, the United States Government is content to allow each individual state to make their own decisions.

Therefore, while some regional administrations are happy to lift any restrictions, others keep the ban in place and there are stiff penalties for those who transgress. All of this leads to the very obvious question of where can you actually play online poker in the US?

Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA

The Usual Suspects

Some American states are synonymous with gambling in the real world. We're talking, in the main, about Nevada with its iconic Las Vegas strip while, over in New Jersey, Atlantic City takes centre stage. Both states are home to a host of glamorous bricks and mortar casinos and it's no great surprise to learn that Nevada and New Jersey are both happy to allow online play to take place.

So, if you want to play poker in Vegas, there are many options available thanks to laws which allow online casinos to operate inside the state. The same situation applies in NJ but, aside from the obvious players, there is a growing list of states where online poker play is perfectly legal.

Reece is currently a second year English Literature student who loves to travel. He is a poker enthusiast and enjoys writing content pieces about his hobby in his spare time.

