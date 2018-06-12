- Advertisement -

I have been writing that with what the Donald has to deal should have resulted in a nervous breakdown in the first 30 days of his presidency.



Donald Trump - Caricature

(Image by DonkeyHotey) Permission Details DMCA



I can't even get my head around with what he has to deal with every day. But that is not what is interesting to me right now.

I recently wrote about the Trump scandal-ridden administration on March 8:

The Ill-advised conversations that could help build an obstruction of justice case against President Donald Trump.

A secret meeting to establish a back channel between the US and Russia. A restraining order against a former porn star meant to keep her quiet about her alleged affair with Trump.

The Eagles don't land. Bolton intentionally blew up the North Korea talks. And then there is Puerto Rico, children in cages, Scott Pruitt using his office as leverage to get his wife a Chick-fil-A franchise, and finally a man wanted on warrant on a charge of attempted first-degree murder was taken into custody when he reported for work at the White House.

And then there is the empty White house: "Since the President relied on many of his connections in the private sector and was reluctant to hire those who opposed him during the campaign, the absence of prior White House experience among the ranks of the senior staff was glaring. In addition, the insurgent-like features of the Trump campaign and the relatively small campaign staff limited the pool of experienced applicants.

While it created new opportunities for many individuals who had not previously worked in the White House, such inexperience may have led to poor performance and a slew of first-year departures."

Now let's consider what Trump's plate looks like now.

May 25, 2018: In response to Trump's letter, Kim Kye Gwan, North Korean first minister of foreign affairs, states that North Korea "has the intent to sit with the US side regardless of ways at any time."

June 1, 2018: President Trump takes a U-turn and confirms that he would meet Kim for a historic summit in Singapore on June 12 and that it will be the beginning of a "process."

June 2, 2018: The 20-page letter from Trump attorney Jay Sekulow and then-Trump lawyer John Dowd released that confirmed that Trump, the White House and Sekulow all lied about the Trump Tower meeting with Russians promising "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.

June 3: President Trump's attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani argued on two Sunday TV shows that the president probably has the sweeping constitutional authority to pardon even himself.

June 4: The White House released a statement on Monday, blaming players who disagreed with Trump about kneeling during the national anthem. Instead, the White House will hold a celebration without the Eagles. (FYI, the Eagles were kneeling in prayer)

June 5: Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team accused Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chairman, of attempting to tamper with witnesses, and asked a judge to revoke his pre-trial release.

