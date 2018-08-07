 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Where Trump Sees Foreign Danger

By Robert B. Reich

From Robert Reich Blog

From commons.wikimedia.org: A NIghtmare on Any Street
From commons.wikimedia.org: A NIghtmare on Any Street
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
What's the most worrisome foreign intrusion into the United States -- unauthorized immigrants, Chinese imports, or interference in our democracy?

For Trump, it's immigrants and imports. He doesn't care much about the third.

"Border security is national security," Trump said last week, as he threatened a government shutdown if Congress didn't come up with money to build a wall along the Mexican border (at an estimated cost at least $25 billion).

Meanwhile, Trump has ordered his administration to consider raising tariff rates on $200 billion of Chinese goods, prompting China to threaten higher tariffs on $60 billion more of American goods.

Yet Trump continues to assert that talk of Russian meddling in American elections is "a big hoax." And his White House still has no coordinated plan for dealing with it.

Trump has it backwards.

Illegal immigration isn't the problem he makes it out to be. Illegal border crossings have been declining for years.

And if the Chinese want to continue to send us cheap imports that we pay for with U.S. dollars and our own IOUs, that's as much of a potential problem for them as it is for us.

But Russian attacks on our democracy are a clear and present threat aimed at the heart of America.

Facebook recently announced it uncovered a major disinformation campaign with the hallmarks of the same Kremlin-linked Internet Research Agency responsible for election interference in 2016.

Trump's own Department of Homeland Security found that in that 2016 election, Russian hackers tried to breach election systems in at least 21 states, likely scanned systems in all 50 states, stole the private information of hundreds of thousands of people, and infiltrated a company that supplies voting software across the nation. These findings led to the July indictment of 12 Russian Intelligence Officers.

Russian hackers are likely planning the same sort of intervention in this November's midterm elections. Kirstjen Nielsen, Secretary of Homeland Security, worries about Russia's ongoing "willingness and a capability" to hack into the American election infrastructure, including voter rolls and voting machines.

FBI Director Christopher Wray warns that "Russia ... continues to engage in malign influence operations to this day." Dan Coats, Director of National Intelligence, says "Russians are looking for every opportunity ... to continue their pervasive efforts to undermine our fundamental values."

Trump himself has admitted that his campaign aides met with Kremlin-linked Russian nationals on June 9, 2016 "to get information on" Hillary Clinton -- even though federal law prohibits soliciting help from foreign nationals in connection with a federal election.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

Jim Thomas

Author 85207

235 comments


Oh dear, The Russians Are Coming! Say the lying Democrats with no evidence. Geez, Robert, is that the best you can do. And why do you ascribe good faith beliefs to Trump and other elites? You write as if he and the other scumbags (Hillary, for example) have any real beliefs or principles. None of them do. They are there to steal. That's it. And any proposition or position they take is based on one thing only....what's in it for them. I am really tired of hearing about Russiagate. What a bunch of garbage.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 3:49:44 PM

Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 9 articles, 835 comments


I am so over this 'Russia' thing. We already know the various ways our elections our hacked by our own actions. The hypocrisy of the whole thing maddens me to the core.....while the US does its own meddling in many countries and supports coups of leaders elsewhere that "we" don't like. Put the blame on our Electoral College system.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 3:55:31 PM

Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 9 articles, 835 comments


Sanctity of our Democracy? How many of our voters are we going to purge in our next election??? Just saw an article on that....

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 4:01:28 PM

Snake Arbusto

Author 87229

(Member since Apr 11, 2013), 1 articles, 76 comments


"But Russian attacks on our democracy are a clear and present threat aimed at the heart of America."

Reich, you're engaging in propagandistic hype with your rhetoric about "threats aimed at the heart of America." And you're furthering the cause of endless militarism, using the same old crude techniques as were used in the run-up to WWI, and have been used to propagandize populations to hate and fear an "enemy" since time immemorial. Why? in order to help maintain and cement the death grip of the military - in other words, of violence as the only solution to problems - on our lives since time immemorial. And you dare pretend to ignore the US's own very real and ongoing attacks on democracy in countries all around the globe, and its very real attacks on a nation that has never done anything to harm the interests of a single citizen of the US - other than the holders of capital, who were sh*tting their pants starting with the Revolution (and began _their_ interference into Russia's affairs at that point), but no longer have the Spectre to use as pretext.

And you're doing it When someone in your position, with genuine intellectual credentials, should on the contrary be using your influence to cut through the immemorial bullshit once and for all and urge the American people to do the same. To open their eyes to who this country's real enemy is. Where will it come from if not from you? From Hollywood stars at the next Oscars? Shame on you, Reich. You're a fraud and a whore.

Of course Trump's attempts at foreign policy are a disaster. But why won't you admit that the anti-Russia hysteria you and the bulk of the press are fomenting is every bit as dangerous as anything Trump has done towards China or towards Iran? You're hypocritical to boot. When people start accusing you of having financial ties to the military-financial complex, or to the Democratic establishment, which is pretty much the same thing, don't be surprised. And you won't be able to use ideology as an excuse. I vomit you out of my mouth, Reich.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 5:01:20 PM

Bill Willers

Author 8025

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 33 articles, 149 comments


".....to undermine our fundamental values..." --Dan Coats

I just love it when these folks tell me what our values are. The U.S., admittedly, has interfered in virtually every country of the world in virtually every way. U.S. governmental hypocrisy runs counter to my fundamental values.

The indignation at Trump's not buying 100% the intelligence community's word assumes their opinion is unanimous, and it it not. It also assumes intelligence officials are not politicized, and that is definitely not the case.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 5:20:59 PM

